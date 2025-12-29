Teen and Adult Sensory Friendly Valentines Dance

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About this event
This ticket type is reserved for our VIP guests with a disability. Please register each VIP separately. Every order must include at least one VIP.
If your VIP needs support to attend the dance, please have someone plan to stay to support them. Family member guests and care givers are invited to stay and visit in the family life center, watch and dance in the gym, and share in the snacks.
We can not put on an event like this without many volunteers. Please let us know if you can join us 1/2 hour early, stay 1/2 hour late or help out during the event.
This dance is so much fun and we need people to join us to dance with our VIP's and to model appropriate dancing behavior. Use this registration if you can join us.
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