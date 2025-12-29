ONE Coalition

Hosted by

ONE Coalition

About this event

Teen and Adult Sensory Friendly Valentines Dance

8550 Pioneers Blvd

Lincoln, NE 68520, USA

VIP - Individual with a Disability
Free

This ticket type is reserved for our VIP guests with a disability. Please register each VIP separately. Every order must include at least one VIP.

Family Member Guest
Free

If your VIP needs support to attend the dance, please have someone plan to stay to support them. Family member guests and care givers are invited to stay and visit in the family life center, watch and dance in the gym, and share in the snacks.

Volunteer
Free

We can not put on an event like this without many volunteers. Please let us know if you can join us 1/2 hour early, stay 1/2 hour late or help out during the event.

Peer Model Dancer
Free

This dance is so much fun and we need people to join us to dance with our VIP's and to model appropriate dancing behavior. Use this registration if you can join us.

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