Sentara Williamsburg Raffles

Buy your tickets now for the United Way 50/50 Raffle! All of the money from ticket sales will go into a pool, and the winner gets to keep half! The other half of the pool goes to the United Way, so it’s a win-win for all. Tickets are $5 each or $20 for 5. The drawing will be on October 31st.
How does a reserved parking space sound to you? There are reserved parking spaces in the employee lot, alongside the Geddy building, and in the ED parking lot. To secure one of the reserved spaces, make a $500 donation to United Way and the space is yours for all of 2026 (first come, first served). You may also enter a raffle for any of the remaining spaces. Tickets are $5 each or $20 for 5. Hurry, because the drawing will be on October 17th at 1 PM.
All departments are invited to enter a basket in the United Way Basket Raffle! Gather your team, choose a theme, build your basket, and deliver it to Administration by October 10th. The baskets will be on display in Administration through October 16th. Purchase raffle tickets and place your tickets in the bags for the baskets of your choice. Tickets are $5 each or $20 for 5. On October 16th and October 17th, the baskets will be on display in the cafeteria. The drawing will be at 1 pm on October 17th, so come on down to see if you are a winner!
