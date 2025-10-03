Sentara Williamsburg Raffles

All departments are invited to enter a basket in the United Way Basket Raffle! Gather your team, choose a theme, build your basket, and deliver it to Administration by October 10th. The baskets will be on display in Administration through October 16th. Purchase raffle tickets and place your tickets in the bags for the baskets of your choice. Tickets are $5 each or $20 for 5. On October 16th and October 17th, the baskets will be on display in the cafeteria. The drawing will be at 1 pm on October 17th, so come on down to see if you are a winner!