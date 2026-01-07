Seollal with AK Connection

About this event
Thanks to our amazing community members and supporters, you can use the following codes to help cover the cost of your ticket:
COMMUNITY (50% off)
THANKYOU (100% off)
Must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.
Thanks to our amazing community members and supporters, you can use the following codes to help cover the cost of your ticket:
COMMUNITY (50% off)
THANKYOU (100% off)
Must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.
Thanks to our amazing community members and supporters, you can use the following codes to help cover the cost of your ticket:
COMMUNITY (50% off)
THANKYOU (100% off)
Must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!