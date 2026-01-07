AK Connection

Hosted by

AK Connection

About this event

Seollal with AK Connection

414 E Diamond Lake Rd

Minneapolis, MN 55419, USA

Adult (18+)
$10

Thanks to our amazing community members and supporters, you can use the following codes to help cover the cost of your ticket:

COMMUNITY (50% off)
THANKYOU (100% off)

Teen (13-17)
$5

Must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

Thanks to our amazing community members and supporters, you can use the following codes to help cover the cost of your ticket:

COMMUNITY (50% off)
THANKYOU (100% off)

Child (3-12)
$5

Must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

Thanks to our amazing community members and supporters, you can use the following codes to help cover the cost of your ticket:

COMMUNITY (50% off)
THANKYOU (100% off)

3 and Under
Free

Must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

Add a donation for AK Connection

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!