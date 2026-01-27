The SEPA Drifters Inc.

Hosted by

The SEPA Drifters Inc.

About this event

A Night in Japan: An Evening of Culture, Connection & Community Impact

1439 Chestnut St

Philadelphia, PA 19102, USA

General Admission
Pay what you can

Enjoy 'A Night in Japan' with Japanese inspired light bites, music & vibes! Feel free to give what you wish - all donations support SEPA Drifter programs. Nights like this help power our impact beyond the rooftop. Thank you for your generosity!

VIP Admission
$50

Enjoy a guided premium Japanese Whiskey flight tasting from The House of Suntory and participate in an insightful discussion with the brand's expert spokesperson.

Add a donation for The SEPA Drifters Inc.

$

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