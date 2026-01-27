A Night in Japan: An Evening of Culture, Connection & Community Impact

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About this event
Enjoy 'A Night in Japan' with Japanese inspired light bites, music & vibes! Feel free to give what you wish - all donations support SEPA Drifter programs. Nights like this help power our impact beyond the rooftop. Thank you for your generosity!
Enjoy a guided premium Japanese Whiskey flight tasting from The House of Suntory and participate in an insightful discussion with the brand's expert spokesperson.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!