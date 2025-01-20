HATTITUDE MEETS THE DERBY

Purchase your SEPA Drifters' Early Bird Hattitude 2025 ticket
All ticket purchases are non-refundable.
Purchase your SEPA Drifters' Early Bird Hattitude 2025 ticket
All ticket purchases are non-refundable.
SEPA Drifters' Hattitude 2025 Ticket Payment Plan #1 of 2
$75
Pay 50% for your General Admission ticket now; and 50% by April 30, 2025. This is payment #1 of 2 of the payment plan. This offer is only good for the General Admission ticket of $150.00.
All ticket purchases are non-refundable.
Pay 50% for your General Admission ticket now; and 50% by April 30, 2025. This is payment #1 of 2 of the payment plan. This offer is only good for the General Admission ticket of $150.00.
All ticket purchases are non-refundable.
SEPA Drifters' Hattitude 2025 Ticket Payment Plan #2 of 2
$75
This is payment #2 of 2 of the payment plan. This offer is only good for the General Admission ticket of $150.00. Payment # 2 is due by April 30, 2025.
All ticket purchases are non-refundable.
This is payment #2 of 2 of the payment plan. This offer is only good for the General Admission ticket of $150.00. Payment # 2 is due by April 30, 2025.
All ticket purchases are non-refundable.