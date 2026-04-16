SEPA Firefighters Open Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Valley Forge Casino overnight stay
$150 Chop House gift card
Valued at $300
Starting bid
4 Philadelphia Union tickets
Bald Birds Brewing basket
Valued at $300
Starting bid
Arnolds Family Fun Center Package
Reading Phillies Tickets
Turkey Hill Experience Family Pack
Kids Toys and Board Games
Valued at $300
Starting bid
Custom Sneakers from ProPrinters
Valued at $175
Starting bid
Warwick Farm Brewing Basket
Valued at $175
Starting bid
Crayola Experience Tickets
Turkey Hill Family Pack
Kids Art Supplies
Valued at $175
Starting bid
Gift Card to the William Penn Inn
Gift Card to Shady Brook Farm
Free Flight at the Rose Bank Winery
Valued at $125
Starting bid
20% off to Lashes by Lindsey
Self Care Basket
Valued at $125
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