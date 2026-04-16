Hosted by

National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

SEPA Firefighters Open Silent Auction

Escape & Indulge with Vallye Forge Casino
$75

Starting bid

Valley Forge Casino overnight stay

$150 Chop House gift card


Valued at $300

Soccer & Suds
$75

Starting bid

4 Philadelphia Union tickets

Bald Birds Brewing basket


Valued at $300

Family Fun Adventure
$75

Starting bid

Arnolds Family Fun Center Package

Reading Phillies Tickets

Turkey Hill Experience Family Pack

Kids Toys and Board Games


Valued at $300

Custom Kicks
$40

Starting bid

Custom Sneakers from ProPrinters


Valued at $175

Cheers to Local with Warwick Farm Brewing
$40

Starting bid

Warwick Farm Brewing Basket


Valued at $175

Creative Family Day
$40

Starting bid

Crayola Experience Tickets

Turkey Hill Family Pack

Kids Art Supplies


Valued at $175

Date Night in Bucks County
$25

Starting bid

Gift Card to the William Penn Inn

Gift Card to Shady Brook Farm

Free Flight at the Rose Bank Winery


Valued at $125


Treat Yourself
$25

Starting bid

20% off to Lashes by Lindsey

Self Care Basket


Valued at $125

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!