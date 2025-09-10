Apostolate of Priestly Consecration
September 10-22, 2025 Fr. Jozo Retreat + Medjugorje
Deposit
$500
$500 deposit due at time of registration. Remaining balance due by June 12, 2025.We do accept late registrations if we have room. Email us at
[email protected]
if interested.
Remaining Balance
$2,450
Remaining balance $2450 Submit asap to assure a space on the pilgrimage. Due by June 12, 2025.We do accept late registrations if we have room. Email us at
[email protected]
if interested.
Single Room on Private Island
$250
Single Room in Medjugorje
$400
$
