September 2025 Sustainable Spirits: Raleigh @ Standard Beer +Food

RSVP to attend NCCC's September Sustainable Spirits in Raleigh, NC at Standard Beer + Food. The NC Composting Council (NCCC) is a (501c3) nonprofit and membership-based organization dedicated to the development, expansion, and promotion of composting across North Carolina. We are part of a growing network of people and organizations collaborating with the US Composting Council (USCC). This event is free to attend, but donations are encouraged. As a grassroots organization, donations have a significant impact on our work.