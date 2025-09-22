Apostolate of Priestly Consecration

Hosted by

Apostolate of Priestly Consecration

About this event

September 22-30, 2025 Medjugorje Pilgrimage at Marija's Retreat House

Deposit item
Deposit
$500

Deposit due at time of registration.
Remaining balance due before July 10th! We do accept late registrations if we have room. Email us at [email protected] if interested.

Remaining Balance item
Remaining Balance
$1,150

Submit asap to ensure a place on the pilgrimage.
Full Payment due before July 10th! We DO accept late registrations if we have room. Email us at [email protected] if interested.

Single Room item
Single Room
$400
Add a donation for Apostolate of Priestly Consecration

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!