September 25th - Vendor Contract & Vendor Fee (SHM)

The non-food vendor fee is $75 per event, with limited spots available. If you are an exempt vendor, you should have received a discount code through email to apply at checkout. Pre-packaged perishable or edible items are not considered food vending—food vendors are those selling unpackaged, prepared food. You must pay and secure your spot separately for each event.
The food vendor fee is $100 per event, with 3 non-competing spots available. Pre-packaged perishable or edible items are not considered food vending. Food vendors are those selling unpackaged, prepared food. You must pay and secure your spot separately for each event. We require each food vendor to offer at least one menu item priced under $10 to support our mission of addressing food insecurity in South Hayward.
The food truck fee is $175 per event, with 3 non-competing spots available per event. You must pay and secure your spot separately for each event. We require each food vendor (Food Booth and Food Truck) to offer at least one menu item priced under $10 to support our mission of addressing food insecurity in South Hayward.
