September 8 - 17, 2026 Medjugorje Pilgrimage at Marija's Retreat House
Deposit due at time of registration.
Remaining balance due asap. Email us at [email protected] if interested.
Deposit due at time of registration.
Remaining balance due asap. Email us at [email protected] if interested.
Submit asap to ensure a place on the pilgrimage.
Full Payment due asap. We DO accept late registrations if we have room. Email us at [email protected] if interested.
Submit asap to ensure a place on the pilgrimage.
Full Payment due asap. We DO accept late registrations if we have room. Email us at [email protected] if interested.
Subject to Limited Availability.
Subject to Limited Availability.
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