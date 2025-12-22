Harpers Playground

Hosted by

Harpers Playground

About this event

September 8, 2026 Harper's Playground Design Workshop -Seattle

3501 NE 41st St

Seattle, WA 98195, USA

Ticket
$250

Includes expert-led classroom sessions, playground tours & transportation, breakfast & coffee, lunch, happy hour, prizes and more!

Inclusive Ticket
$500

This ticket admits you to the Design Workshop and covers the cost for someone else to join. A meaningful way to learn and support inclusive play!

Accessible Ticket
$125

We believe cost shouldn’t be a barrier. This reduced-price ticket offers the same workshop experience—designed for those who need a more affordable option.

Platinum Presenting Sponsorship
$5,000

Harper’s Playground Design Workshop presented by “your company”; Three workshop tickets; Exclusive invitation to postevent happy hour with direct connection to
participating attendees; Opportunity to include company materials in
attendee take home bags; Company logo on all communications for event: Website, Newsletters, & Social Media.

Gold Sponsorship
$2,500

Two workshop tickets; Opportunity to include company materials in
attendee take home bags; Company logo on all communications for event: Website, Newsletters, & Social Media.

Silver Sponsorship
$1,000

One workshop ticket; Opportunity to include company materials in
attendee take home bags; Company logo on all communications for event: Website, Newsletters, & Social Media.

Bronze Sponsorship
$500

Company logo on all communications for event: Website, Newsletters, & Social Media.

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