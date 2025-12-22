September 8, 2026 Harper's Playground Design Workshop -Seattle

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About this event
Includes expert-led classroom sessions, playground tours & transportation, breakfast & coffee, lunch, happy hour, prizes and more!
This ticket admits you to the Design Workshop and covers the cost for someone else to join. A meaningful way to learn and support inclusive play!
We believe cost shouldn’t be a barrier. This reduced-price ticket offers the same workshop experience—designed for those who need a more affordable option.
Harper’s Playground Design Workshop presented by “your company”; Three workshop tickets; Exclusive invitation to postevent happy hour with direct connection to
participating attendees; Opportunity to include company materials in
attendee take home bags; Company logo on all communications for event: Website, Newsletters, & Social Media.
Two workshop tickets; Opportunity to include company materials in
attendee take home bags; Company logo on all communications for event: Website, Newsletters, & Social Media.
One workshop ticket; Opportunity to include company materials in
attendee take home bags; Company logo on all communications for event: Website, Newsletters, & Social Media.
Company logo on all communications for event: Website, Newsletters, & Social Media.
$
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