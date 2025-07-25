September - Brushstrokes & Burros Painting Workshop

Paint, Sip, & Support: A Donkey-Inspired Art Workshop!

Connect with nature and our gentle rescued donkeys at Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary.

Local Artist, Terry Greene, will guide you in creating your own expressive painting, while you enjoy local wine, a delicious lunch, and a delightful dessert donated by Graze Charcuterie & Hubbalicious Sweet Shop!

Your participation directly supports our donkeys' and mules' care.

Limited easels available!

21+ only.