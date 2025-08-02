Bese Saka Healing Arts Spiral

Hosted by

Bese Saka Healing Arts Spiral

About this event

September is Black Reading Month!

8324 Woodward Ave

Detroit, MI 48202, USA

Register for Book Fair
Free

Register as a participant!

Present a book Fair project at the Black Reading Month Book Fair on Friday, September 26th! Open to students of all ages who read a book by an author of African descent and create a visual presentation (usually on a trifold board).
✨ Participants will receive guidance and support leading up to the event, including weekly prep sessions and access to supplies as needed.
Let your voice be heard and your creativity shine!

🌱 Sponsor a Young Reader
$22

Help us provide trifold boards, crayons, crafts, and food for youth presenters at the Black Reading Month Book Fair! Your donation helps students express themselves, celebrate Black literature, and feel seen and supported.
🎨 Includes a thank-you shout-out in our printed program.

📖 Literacy Champion
$55

Support our full-circle vision! Your $55 gift helps us cover honorariums for storytellers, free food for 300 guests, and hands-on activities for families.
✨ Sponsors at this level will receive social media recognition and a thank-you in our event recap video.

Add a donation for Bese Saka Healing Arts Spiral

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!