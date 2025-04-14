Sequassen Alumni Association Memberships 2025 - 2026

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
Associate Membership: An applicant must be 1) at least sixteen (16) years of age; and 2) less than twenty-one (21) years of age; and 3) have spent at least one night at Camp Sequassen; and 4) be in good standing with the Association.
An associate member is entitled to vote for By-Laws and Officers, but may not hold an officer position.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
Full Membership: An applicant must be 1) at least twenty one (21) years of age;, and 2) have spent one night at Camp Sequassen; and 3) be a member in good standing with the Association.
Full members are eligible to vote for By-Laws and Officers. Full members are also eligible to hold the office of President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer or Ancient Advisor subject to eligibility requirements.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
Family Membership is defined as multiple individuals living at the same address. Individuals need to meet the requirements of an Associate Member or Full Member to be eligible to be part of a Family Membership.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Full Membership: An applicant must be 1) at least twenty one (21) years of age;, and 2) have spent one night at Camp Sequassen; and 3) be a member in good standing with the Association.
Full members are eligible to vote for By-Laws and Officers. Full members are also eligible to hold the office of President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer or Ancient Advisor subject to eligibility requirements.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing