Sequassen Alumni Association

Hosted by

Sequassen Alumni Association

About this event

Sequassen Fundraiser Dinner 2026

791 West Hill Rd

New Hartford, CT 06057, USA

Early Bird General Admission
$30
Available until Jun 30

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. (21+).

General Admission
$40

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. (21+).

Early Bird Youth Admission
$15
Available until Jun 30

Grants entry to the event with standard access (under 21). Some raffles will not be available.

Youth Admission
$20

Grants entry to the event with standard access (under 21). Some raffles will not be available.

Early Bird Table
$200
Available until May 25
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This is a group ticket for 8 people. Including the purchaser. The most affordable way to attend this event is with your friends!

Table
$240
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This is a group ticket for 8 people. Including the purchaser. The most affordable way to attend this event is with your friends!

Add a donation for Sequassen Alumni Association

$

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