Sequassen Fundraiser Dinner 2026

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About this event
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. (21+).
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. (21+).
Grants entry to the event with standard access (under 21). Some raffles will not be available.
Grants entry to the event with standard access (under 21). Some raffles will not be available.
This is a group ticket for 8 people. Including the purchaser. The most affordable way to attend this event is with your friends!
This is a group ticket for 8 people. Including the purchaser. The most affordable way to attend this event is with your friends!
$
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