Sequim Fees

By choosing to be an ACB member, rather than ALL of your fees going to the host band, $40 of the fees will go to ACB to become a 1year membership for YOU with all the perks🥰.

Member Benefits

By being a member of the Association of Concert Bands, you help support ACB activities and projects such as:

Encourage and foster adult concert community, municipal, and civic bands

Promote performance of the highest quality traditional and contemporary literature for bands

Advocate on a national scale

Above graphic is a slide show of some benefits. If moving too fast, you can view all slides here at your own pace.

All members receive the following: