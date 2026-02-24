Sequim Fees

By choosing to be an ACB member, rather than ALL of your fees going to the host band, $40 of the fees will go to ACB to become a 1year membership for YOU with all the perks🥰.
Member Benefits
By being a member of the Association of Concert Bands, you help support ACB activities and projects such as:
- Encourage and foster adult concert community, municipal, and civic bands
- Promote performance of the highest quality traditional and contemporary literature for bands
- Advocate on a national scale
Above graphic is a slide show of some benefits. If moving too fast, you can view all slides here at your own pace.
All members receive the following:
- A subscription to the ACB Journal magazine
- Periodic informational mailings
- Voting privileges
- The ability to participate in ACB Convention, as well as convention band (note: ACB Membership fees do not cover convention registration or associated expenses)
- Access to the ACB Membership Directory, as well as other online publications (hard copies available on request)
- Member discounts at participating suppliers
- Access to reference materials in member area of www.acbands.org
By choosing to be an ACB member, rather than ALL of your fees going to the host band, $40 of the fees will go to ACB to become a 1year membership for YOU with all the perks🥰.
Member Benefits
By being a member of the Association of Concert Bands, you help support ACB activities and projects such as:
- Encourage and foster adult concert community, municipal, and civic bands
- Promote performance of the highest quality traditional and contemporary literature for bands
- Advocate on a national scale
Above graphic is a slide show of some benefits. If moving too fast, you can view all slides here at your own pace.
All members receive the following:
- A subscription to the ACB Journal magazine
- Periodic informational mailings
- Voting privileges
- The ability to participate in ACB Convention, as well as convention band (note: ACB Membership fees do not cover convention registration or associated expenses)
- Access to the ACB Membership Directory, as well as other online publications (hard copies available on request)
- Member discounts at participating suppliers
- Access to reference materials in member area of www.acbands.org