Rancho Cordova River City Concert Band

Sequim Fees

Sequim

WA, USA

ACB 1yr membership (Optional)
$10

By choosing to be an ACB member, rather than ALL of your fees going to the host band, $40 of the fees will go to ACB to become a 1year membership for YOU with all the perks🥰.

Member Benefits

By being a member of the Association of Concert Bands, you help support ACB activities and projects such as:

  • Encourage and foster adult concert community, municipal, and civic bands
  • Promote performance of the highest quality traditional and contemporary literature for bands
  • Advocate on a national scale

 

Above graphic is a slide show of some benefits.  If moving too fast, you can view all slides here at your own pace.

All members receive the following:

  • A subscription to the ACB Journal magazine
  • Periodic informational mailings
  • Voting privileges
  • The ability to participate in ACB Convention, as well as convention band (note: ACB Membership fees do not cover convention registration or associated expenses)
  • Access to the ACB Membership Directory, as well as other online publications (hard copies available on request)
  • Member discounts at participating suppliers
  • Access to reference materials in member area of www.acbands.org
7/24/26 Event REGISTRANT Buffet at Casino 5-7pm (Not Guests)
$20

OPTIONAL
Friday, 5:00 - 7:00 PM Meet & Greet with bar drinks available for purchase   

  • Buffet with hors d'oeuvres ($20 for Registrants/$30 for Guests) purchased with advanced event registration 
  • Location: 7 Cedars Hotel & Casino, 270756 Hwy 101, Sequim WA 98382 (Cedar Room)
7/24/26 Event GUEST Buffet at Casino 5-7pm (Not Registrants)
$30

OPTIONAL
Friday, 5:00 - 7:00 PM Meet & Greet with bar drinks available for purchase   

  • Buffet with hors d'oeuvres ($20 for Registrants/$30 for Guests) purchased with advanced event registration 
  • Location: 7 Cedars Hotel & Casino, 270756 Hwy 101, Sequim WA 98382 (Cedar Room)
7/25/26 Event GUEST Luncheon (Not Registrants)
$15

OPTIONAL

Saturday, 12:30 - 1:30 PM Lunch

