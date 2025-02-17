Seraphim Promise Memberships Tiers 2025

Welcome Packet: Digital thank-you note and an introduction to the nonprofit’s mission.
Monthly Impact Updates: Email updates on how donations are making a difference.
Tier 2: Advocate
$75
Renews monthly
All Tier 1 Benefits: Includes welcome packet and impact updates.
Exclusive Digital Content: Access to a special video or story showcasing how donations are directly helping homeless individuals.
Recognition on Website: A thank-you mention on the organization’s website or social media.
Tier 3: Change Maker
$150
Renews monthly
All Tier 1 & 2 Benefits: Includes welcome packet, digital content, and recognition.
Quarterly Newsletters: In-depth updates on specific programs and success stories.
Personalized Thank-You: A handwritten thank-you note or message from a program beneficiary.
Tier 4: Visionary
$500
Renews monthly
All Tier 1, 2 & 3 Benefits: Includes all rewards from previous tiers.
VIP Event Access: Invitations to in-person or virtual fundraising events, with special seating or meet-and-greet opportunities.
Recognition at Major Events: Acknowledgement as a Visionary donor at major nonprofit events or in the annual report.
