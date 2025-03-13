2025 Online Auction

The Basket Contains: an English version of the Nobel Prize-winning book "The Bridge on the Drina" (hardcover) by Ivo Andric, a bookmark featuring Ivo Andric motifs, an aromatic candle, Manastiri Srbije chocolate, the book “Valjevo- grad heroja” and a mini painting from the Museum of Bread (Pećinci, Serbia).
Market Value: $80
Tesla Basket
$35
Starting bid
The basket includes: Pertini’s Tesla Board Race Game, Pertini’s Metal Detector Lab Game, Tesla Puzzle, a Nikola Tesla Club kid’s t-shirt, and the CD "Tesla Rhapsody" by Marina Arsenijevic.
Market value: $100.
2025/2026 School Year Voucher
$250
Starting bid
Value: $750 . This is the voucher for the entire 25/26 school year for the School of Serbian Language & Culture. It is valid for one student's tuition fee.
Čokanče Basket
$35
Starting bid
The basket includes a bottle of Clear Creek Pear Brandy, a set of wooden kitchen spoons, two traditional rakija glasses (čokančići), one kitchen towel with Serbian handmade embroidery, Manastiri Srbije chocolate, and set of coasters.
Market value: $100
Mini Library Basket
$30
Starting bid
The basket includes “Čarobni jedrenjak - priča o Nikoli Tesli” by M.C.Sotirov, “Mika” by Jelena Angelovski, “Dogodovštine jednog Džonija” by Nikola Djuričko , dvojezične knjige “Alisa u zemlji čuda” i “Tom Sojer”, Vulkančić “Znamenite ličnosti” mini game for children , and 2 bookmarkers featuring motifs of Desanka Maksimović and Ivo Andrić.
Market value: $100
Živeli Basket
$30
Starting bid
The basket includes one Grey Goose vodka bottle, a jar of olives, a variety of snacks, a set of 2 glasses, organic tomato juice , and organic cranberry juice.
Value $80.
Fun Fitness Basket
$75
Starting bid
The Basket contains: a Nike sports bag, a sweatshirt featuring World Cup Serbia motifs, a fitness kit (weights, yoga mat), and 2 sessions with a personal fitness coach ( Fun Fitness 40+).
Market Value: $350
Romantic Basket
$40
Starting bid
This romantic basket includes the following items: a teapot with a matching tea cup set, a package of tea, honey tea sticks, an aromatic candle, Manastiri Srbije chocolate, a decorative box featuring motifs from Belgrade, a book about monasteries in Serbia, a handmade artistic ethnic bracelet, and few souvenirs from Serbia.
The market value is $150.
Sephora Beauty Basket
$50
Starting bid
The basket contains: Versace Crystal noir perfume 30 ml, Sol De Janeiro travel set, YSL mascara, Laneige lip mask, Chanel
Makeup remover.
Market value $200
Arso Ivanovic Painting
$100
Starting bid
Arso Ivanovic was a legendary professional artist born in Montenegro. He studied art at the University of Sarajevo and later earned a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Milwaukee. Years later, he moved to San Diego, where he spent the rest of his life. Ivanovic left behind an extensive collection of original artwork, and his family donated one of his paintings to our Center. Arso Ivanovich's paintings are known to many art lovers and critics throughout the United States and Europe. His versatility of style and technique is apparent, as his artistic influences are many - Picasso, Cezanne and Dali.
The market value of his work is considered priceless.
Jezdić rakija Basket
$40
Starting bid
This basket contains 2 small Jezdić rakija bottles, one apron with a Serbian flag motifs, smoked beef salami, smoked gouda, crackers, and 2 cans of nuts.
Market value $100.
Studio Dress by Anatati
$55
Starting bid
Relaxed sleeveless A-line dress with an optional belt. Made from 100% linen and handcrafted in LA. Available in various colors and sizes. The winning bidder can select their preferred color and size for the dress.
Market value: $288.
Sidecar Tour in San Diego
$100
Starting bid
Sidecar tour for 2-3 people, lasting 2 hours, in a location of their choice (Downtown, La Jolla, or Oceanside).
A sidecar is a passenger vehicle attached to a regular motorcycle. With Pegasus Sidecar Tours, your private driver and guide will take you on a tour around the beautiful San Diego area.
Note: Per California state law, passengers must be 8 years or older and at least 4'9" tall. All riders will be provided a DOT approved helmet.
Market value $295
2 piano lessons
$30
Starting bid
Piano teacher of 10 years at your service!
Teaching ages 7 and up, beginner through upper intermediate levels! This package includes two private piano classes for one child. The classes will take place at Vista, and the winner will contact the teacher directly to arrange the details. Market value: $60.
4 Tickets to San Diego Sockers
$25
Starting bid
Experience the excitement of professional indoor soccer! Bid now for 4 tickets to a San Diego Sockers game at Frontwave Arena during the 2025/2026 season!
Market Value: $100
