2025 Online Auction

Arso Ivanovic was a legendary professional artist born in Montenegro. He studied art at the University of Sarajevo and later earned a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Milwaukee. Years later, he moved to San Diego, where he spent the rest of his life. Ivanovic left behind an extensive collection of original artwork, and his family donated one of his paintings to our Center. Arso Ivanovich's paintings are known to many art lovers and critics throughout the United States and Europe. His versatility of style and technique is apparent, as his artistic influences are many - Picasso, Cezanne and Dali. The market value of his work is considered priceless.

Arso Ivanovic was a legendary professional artist born in Montenegro. He studied art at the University of Sarajevo and later earned a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Milwaukee. Years later, he moved to San Diego, where he spent the rest of his life. Ivanovic left behind an extensive collection of original artwork, and his family donated one of his paintings to our Center. Arso Ivanovich's paintings are known to many art lovers and critics throughout the United States and Europe. His versatility of style and technique is apparent, as his artistic influences are many - Picasso, Cezanne and Dali. The market value of his work is considered priceless.

More details...