Serena Cuevas Ladies Styling Bootcamp

Hosted by
About this event
Join Serena for a 2 hour bootcamp! She will be going over the techniques for body movement, hand and arm styling, and also teaching a mini choreography!
The first hour of the bootcamp will focus on the techniques and mechanics of body movement and styling of the hands and arms while dancing!
The second hour of the bootcamp will be a mini choreography where you will put different styling and body movement to footwork and a song!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!