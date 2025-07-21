AscenDance Salsa Company

Hosted by

AscenDance Salsa Company

About this event

Serena Cuevas Ladies Styling Bootcamp

Reitz Student Union

Gainesville, FL 32603, USA

Full Bootcamp
$50

Join Serena for a 2 hour bootcamp! She will be going over the techniques for body movement, hand and arm styling, and also teaching a mini choreography!

Mini Class: Body Movement and Styling
$30

The first hour of the bootcamp will focus on the techniques and mechanics of body movement and styling of the hands and arms while dancing!

Mini Class: Choreography Challenge
$30

The second hour of the bootcamp will be a mini choreography where you will put different styling and body movement to footwork and a song!

Add a donation for AscenDance Salsa Company

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!