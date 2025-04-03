RAHAMA

Hosted by

RAHAMA

About this event

SereniTea 2025

1830 Abbott Rd

Lackawanna, NY 14218, USA

General Admission
$65
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Student Admission
$55
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. *High School/Undergrad ID required.
VIP Admission
$100
Grants premium entry with preferential seating, service, special gifts and event perks.
Table Admission
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Grants 10 women entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Sponsored Admission
$60
By sponsoring a ticket, you can help a deserving sister entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Select this option and RAHAMA will notify a sister in need and ensure her ticket is reserved.
Add a donation for RAHAMA

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!