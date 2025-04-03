SereniTea 2025

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Student Admission
$55
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. *High School/Undergrad ID required.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. *High School/Undergrad ID required.
VIP Admission
$100
Grants premium entry with preferential seating, service, special gifts and event perks.
Grants premium entry with preferential seating, service, special gifts and event perks.
Table Admission
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Grants 10 women entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants 10 women entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Sponsored Admission
$60
By sponsoring a ticket, you can help a deserving sister entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Select this option and RAHAMA will notify a sister in need and ensure her ticket is reserved.
By sponsoring a ticket, you can help a deserving sister entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Select this option and RAHAMA will notify a sister in need and ensure her ticket is reserved.
Add a donation for RAHAMA
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!