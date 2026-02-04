RAHAMA

Hosted by

RAHAMA

About this event

SereniTea 2026

1830 Abbott Rd

Lackawanna, NY 14218, USA

Student Admission
$60

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. *High School/Undergrad ID required.

General Admission
$70

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Table Admission
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Grants 10 women entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Sponsored Admission
$70

By sponsoring a ticket, you can help a deserving sister entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Select this option and RAHAMA will notify a sister in need and ensure her ticket is reserved.

Add a donation for RAHAMA

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