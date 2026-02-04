SereniTea 2026

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Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. *High School/Undergrad ID required.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants 10 women entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
By sponsoring a ticket, you can help a deserving sister entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Select this option and RAHAMA will notify a sister in need and ensure her ticket is reserved.
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