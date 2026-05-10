SERENITY & SLAY HEALTH AND BEAUTY EXPO - VENDOR APPLICATION (First 10)

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About this event
10 left!
10’x10’ Space
One table & two chairs
Inclusion in some event media
Social media shoutout
Table signage
Note: Each additional person is $50
10 left!
Split payment
Vendors must complete both payments to participate.
Booth assignments are not confirmed until payment is complete.
10 left!
Thank You for Your Final Payment
Split payment
Payment 2: $150 (Due by June 1, 2026)
Vendors must complete both payments to participate.
Booth assignments are not confirmed until payment is complete
10 left!
This adds the person to your space, which includes lunch.
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