Men & Women of Character

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Men & Women of Character

About this event

SERENITY & SLAY HEALTH AND BEAUTY EXPO - VENDOR APPLICATION (First 10)

400 Oxford Valley Rd

Langhorne, PA 19047, USA

Serenity & Slay Health and Beauty Expo - Vendor Fee (Copy) item
Serenity & Slay Health and Beauty Expo - Vendor Fee (Copy)
$300

10 left!

10’x10’ Space
One table & two chairs
Inclusion in some event media
Social media shoutout
Table signage
Note: Each additional person is $50

Vendor Fee (Split Payment 1) item
Vendor Fee (Split Payment 1)
$150

10 left!

Split payment

  • Payment 1: $150 (due at registration)
  • Payment 2: $150 (due by June 1, 2026)

Vendors must complete both payments to participate.
Booth assignments are not confirmed until payment is complete.

REGULAR VENDOR FEE (Final Payment - 2) item
REGULAR VENDOR FEE (Final Payment - 2)
$150

10 left!

Thank You for Your Final Payment

Split payment


Payment 2: $150 (Due by June 1, 2026)

Vendors must complete both payments to participate.
Booth assignments are not confirmed until payment is complete


Additional Person item
Additional Person
$50

10 left!

This adds the person to your space, which includes lunch.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!