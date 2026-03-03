Serenity at the Shores 2026

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About this event
Enjoy the jamborees three full days with access to all main activities. Including
50/50 Drawing, Silent Auction, Literature, Comedy Show, Daily Meditations, Speakers, and Workshops. "Day of jamboree" registration will cost $75 instead of $50, so register before the jamboree!
Please Note: If you choose General Admission and decide on "Day of jamboree" purchase for meals, you will be receiving an extra $100 upcharge on top of registration costs. (First come first serve deal, as extra meals for "Day of jamboree" registration or pre-registration add on meals are limited)
Enjoy the jamborees three full days with access to all main activities, Saturday dinner and Sunday breakfast included. 50/50 Drawing, Silent Auction, Literature, Comedy Show, Daily Meditations, Speakers, and Workshops.
Due to time constraints this ticket will close early.
Please Note: If you choose General Admission and decide on "Day of jamboree" purchase for meals, you will be receiving an extra $100 upcharge on top of preregistration costs. (First come first serve deal, as extra meals for "Day of jamboree" registration or pre-registration add on meals are limited)
Enter a chance to win the 50/50 Drawing. $1 for each ticket, one ticket gives you one entrance into the drawing.
We respect anyone who has trouble with gambling. Our 50/50 drawing does not promote gambling and is a way for our jamboree to pay for expense fees.
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