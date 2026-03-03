Serenity at the Shores 2026

Enjoy the jamborees three full days with access to all main activities. Including

50/50 Drawing, Silent Auction, Literature, Comedy Show, Daily Meditations, Speakers, and Workshops. "Day of jamboree" registration will cost $75 instead of $50, so register before the jamboree!





Please Note: If you choose General Admission and decide on "Day of jamboree" purchase for meals, you will be receiving an extra $100 upcharge on top of registration costs. (First come first serve deal, as extra meals for "Day of jamboree" registration or pre-registration add on meals are limited)