Ocean Shores Jamboree

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Ocean Shores Jamboree

About this event

Serenity at the Shores 2026

120 W Chance a La Mer NW

Ocean Shores, WA 98569, USA

General Admission
$50

Enjoy the jamborees three full days with access to all main activities. Including

50/50 Drawing, Silent Auction, Literature, Comedy Show, Daily Meditations, Speakers, and Workshops. "Day of jamboree" registration will cost $75 instead of $50, so register before the jamboree!


Please Note: If you choose General Admission and decide on "Day of jamboree" purchase for meals, you will be receiving an extra $100 upcharge on top of registration costs. (First come first serve deal, as extra meals for "Day of jamboree" registration or pre-registration add on meals are limited)

General Admission & Meals
$100
Available until Nov 7

Enjoy the jamborees three full days with access to all main activities, Saturday dinner and Sunday breakfast included. 50/50 Drawing, Silent Auction, Literature, Comedy Show, Daily Meditations, Speakers, and Workshops.


Due to time constraints this ticket will close early.

Please Note: If you choose General Admission and decide on "Day of jamboree" purchase for meals, you will be receiving an extra $100 upcharge on top of preregistration costs. (First come first serve deal, as extra meals for "Day of jamboree" registration or pre-registration add on meals are limited)

50/50 Drawing
$1

Enter a chance to win the 50/50 Drawing. $1 for each ticket, one ticket gives you one entrance into the drawing.


We respect anyone who has trouble with gambling. Our 50/50 drawing does not promote gambling and is a way for our jamboree to pay for expense fees.

Add a donation for Ocean Shores Jamboree

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