Serenity in the South Expo 2026 – Vendor Registration

About this event
This registration secures one 10x10 vendor space under the pavilion at Triple Creek Park.
• Outdoor covered pavilion space (concrete flooring)
• Vendors must bring their own tables, chairs, and setup
• Spaces may not be shared with other vendors
• No payment plans
Vendor fees support the mission of Stone Harmony Metaphysical & Wholistic Sanctuary.
⚠️ Please note: There will be no Buy One Get One Free vendor spaces at the end of registration this year, so please register early if you wish to participate.
$
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