STONE HARMONY METAPHYSICAL AND WHOLISTIC SANCTUARY

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STONE HARMONY METAPHYSICAL AND WHOLISTIC SANCTUARY

About this event

Serenity in the South Expo 2026 – Vendor Registration

1300 Touchdown Dr

Gallatin, TN 37066, USA

Early Vendor Rate (first 20 vendors)
$85

This registration secures one 10x10 vendor space under the pavilion at Triple Creek Park.

• Outdoor covered pavilion space (concrete flooring)
• Vendors must bring their own tables, chairs, and setup
• Spaces may not be shared with other vendors
• No payment plans

Vendor fees support the mission of Stone Harmony Metaphysical & Wholistic Sanctuary.

⚠️ Please note: There will be no Buy One Get One Free vendor spaces at the end of registration this year, so please register early if you wish to participate.

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