Serenity in the South Expo 2026 – Vendor Registration

This registration secures one 10x10 vendor space under the pavilion at Triple Creek Park.

• Outdoor covered pavilion space (concrete flooring)

• Vendors must bring their own tables, chairs, and setup

• Spaces may not be shared with other vendors

• No payment plans

Vendor fees support the mission of Stone Harmony Metaphysical & Wholistic Sanctuary.

⚠️ Please note: There will be no Buy One Get One Free vendor spaces at the end of registration this year, so please register early if you wish to participate.