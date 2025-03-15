Serenity's 10th Anniversary Auction

One of the most recognizable traditional garments worn in Ethiopia is the 'Kemis' for women. The Kemis are Modern day dresses made with colorful fabric with beautifully embroidered threads along the borders and sleeves. The tradition attire of Ethiopia is not only a symbol of pride but also a display of artistic skills and craftsmanship passed down through generations. -The highest bid gets to pick their favorite dress to take home.

One of the most recognizable traditional garments worn in Ethiopia is the 'Kemis' for women. The Kemis are Modern day dresses made with colorful fabric with beautifully embroidered threads along the borders and sleeves. The tradition attire of Ethiopia is not only a symbol of pride but also a display of artistic skills and craftsmanship passed down through generations. -The highest bid gets to pick their favorite dress to take home.

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