Serenity's 10th Anniversary Auction

Southern Oaks golf package for 4.
Enjoy 10,000 square-foot course for a guys day out!
Southern Oaks golf package for 4.
Enjoy 10,000 square-foot course for a guys day out!
Kendra Scott and Cookies!!
$100
Starting bid
Gold small hoop earrings with a $100 voucher for sugar cookies with royal icing of your choice.
Gold small hoop earrings with a $100 voucher for sugar cookies with royal icing of your choice.
Dubai Unisex Perfume
$200
Starting bid
Dubai Senses are elevated and will have you turning heads. Get the unique smell for both men and women and become the talk of the work place.
Dubai Senses are elevated and will have you turning heads. Get the unique smell for both men and women and become the talk of the work place.
Orange Slouch Bag
$100
Starting bid
This orange Slouch Bag is an exclusive state of the art, high quality, handcrafted genuine leather flown directly from Ethiopia. This large bag is great for casual or business use.
This orange Slouch Bag is an exclusive state of the art, high quality, handcrafted genuine leather flown directly from Ethiopia. This large bag is great for casual or business use.
Doctor Bag
$100
Starting bid
This elegant Modern Doctor's Bag should be a part of your wardrobe! Medicine bags used in nineteenth and twentieth centuries carried medical supplies.
This elegant Modern Doctor's Bag should be a part of your wardrobe! Medicine bags used in nineteenth and twentieth centuries carried medical supplies.
Snake Purse
$100
Starting bid
This unique Ethiopian Snake Purse will enhance any outfit. It's large and durable flat bottom is all about function, offering abundant space for your essentials.
This unique Ethiopian Snake Purse will enhance any outfit. It's large and durable flat bottom is all about function, offering abundant space for your essentials.
Ms. Tangerine
$100
Starting bid
Ms. Tangerine comes with cross body straps that are very popular in Ethiopia. This cross body pairs well with causal or bold business casual attire.
Ms. Tangerine comes with cross body straps that are very popular in Ethiopia. This cross body pairs well with causal or bold business casual attire.
Pretty in Pink
$50
Starting bid
This beautiful pink wrist bag, creation of Lion's leather comes directly from Ethiopia. The perfect addition to your purse collection.
This beautiful pink wrist bag, creation of Lion's leather comes directly from Ethiopia. The perfect addition to your purse collection.
Viking Black Trident Backpack
$100
Starting bid
This large bag is a weather resistant motorcycle backpack that features a padded laptop sleeve, multiple compartments and hook and loop ties for secure attachment to motorcycle.
This large bag is a weather resistant motorcycle backpack that features a padded laptop sleeve, multiple compartments and hook and loop ties for secure attachment to motorcycle.
Dewalt Tool Set
$150
Starting bid
DEWALT Telescoping Screwdriver and Screwdriver set.
DEWALT Telescoping Screwdriver and Screwdriver set.
Kemis Dress
$100
Starting bid
One of the most recognizable traditional garments worn in Ethiopia is the 'Kemis' for women. The Kemis are Modern day dresses made with colorful fabric with beautifully embroidered threads along the borders and sleeves. The tradition attire of Ethiopia is not only a symbol of pride but also a display of artistic skills and craftsmanship passed down through generations.
-The highest bid gets to pick their favorite dress to take home.
One of the most recognizable traditional garments worn in Ethiopia is the 'Kemis' for women. The Kemis are Modern day dresses made with colorful fabric with beautifully embroidered threads along the borders and sleeves. The tradition attire of Ethiopia is not only a symbol of pride but also a display of artistic skills and craftsmanship passed down through generations.
-The highest bid gets to pick their favorite dress to take home.
Chaing Mai Vacation
$2,000
Starting bid
4 guest at in an elegant two-bedroom suite at a five-star luxury resort in Chiang Mai.
(24 months to travel)
4 guest at in an elegant two-bedroom suite at a five-star luxury resort in Chiang Mai.
(24 months to travel)
Tulum Vacation
$2,500
Starting bid
Enjoy a designer villa in Aldea Zama for 6 guest over 4 nights!
(Winners have 12 months from purchase date to confirm their reservations and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel.)
Enjoy a designer villa in Aldea Zama for 6 guest over 4 nights!
(Winners have 12 months from purchase date to confirm their reservations and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel.)
RYOBI- High Performance Advance Technology
$150
Starting bid
18V Compact Brushless 2-Tool Combo Kit
18V Compact Brushless 2-Tool Combo Kit
5 BODYBAR Pilates Classes
$150
Starting bid
5 class pack at BODYBAR in Burleson. This items also includes a Signature Fitness Mat, Stanley 30oz Tumbler and a Lululemon quilted tote bag.
5 class pack at BODYBAR in Burleson. This items also includes a Signature Fitness Mat, Stanley 30oz Tumbler and a Lululemon quilted tote bag.
Serenity 40oz Tumbler
$20
Starting bid
Share the Secrets of Living in Serenity while sipping on your favorite drink in this First of its Kind, 9.6" tall, insulated 40 oz tumbler. The purple handle is integrated around the cup, so it won't break off like similar spot-welding handles!
Share the Secrets of Living in Serenity while sipping on your favorite drink in this First of its Kind, 9.6" tall, insulated 40 oz tumbler. The purple handle is integrated around the cup, so it won't break off like similar spot-welding handles!
2 Tickets to FWSO's "Picasso Symphony" on May 10, 7:30pm
$50
Starting bid
The highly anticipated “Picasso Symphony,” an unprecedented and innovative film orchestra experience, will make its U.S. premiere on May 10, 2025 with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra at the Will Rogers Auditorium. An exploration and homage to the prolific genius of Pablo Picasso, “Picasso Symphony” blends stunning visuals with a curated arrangement of live orchestral music telling the story of Picasso's life journey.
ORCC Section, Row Q, Seats 13 & 14
The highly anticipated “Picasso Symphony,” an unprecedented and innovative film orchestra experience, will make its U.S. premiere on May 10, 2025 with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra at the Will Rogers Auditorium. An exploration and homage to the prolific genius of Pablo Picasso, “Picasso Symphony” blends stunning visuals with a curated arrangement of live orchestral music telling the story of Picasso's life journey.
ORCC Section, Row Q, Seats 13 & 14
Harry Potter Box Set: The Complete Collection
$25
Starting bid
Readers of all ages love the Harry Potter book set with its beautiful covers and fantastic illustrations.
Readers of all ages love the Harry Potter book set with its beautiful covers and fantastic illustrations.
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