Serie A Signed Jersey Auction

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Starting bid
Own the jersey of “Captain America,” one of the biggest stars in American soccer and a leading face of the USMNT as the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues. A signed Christian Pulisic AC Milan jersey is a chance to win a piece of the present and future of the game.
Starting bid
A signed jersey from one of world football’s fiercest finishers and the captain of Inter. Lautaro Martínez brings leadership, fire, and elite goal-scoring pedigree, making this a must-have piece for any true fan of the game.
Starting bid
Power, presence, and goals. Romelu Lukaku has built a career as one of football’s most dominant strikers and Belgium’s all-time top scorer. This signed Napoli jersey is a statement piece from one of the game’s most recognizable stars.
Starting bid
One of the brightest young talents in world football, Kenan Yildiz represents the next generation of Juventus. Dynamic, fearless, and already wearing the iconic No. 10, this signed jersey is a chance to own a piece of a rising star’s journey.
Starting bid
A true icon of Italian football. Alessandro Del Piero is one of Juventus’ greatest legends, the club’s all-time leading scorer, and a symbol of elegance and excellence in the game. This signed ADP Collection jersey is more than memorabilia. It is a tribute to greatness.
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