Sertoma Club of Greater Sarasota Inc's Silent Auction

Auction does not close until March 29th 4pm, but all bids must be texted/or called in to Carol. To place a bid, call or text Carol Pandis: (941)915-4816 Jump on Magnum's newest release, the Pilot. Upright and comfortable with larger wider white wall tires, this bike is meant for cruising. Equipped with a 500 watt mid-drive torque assist motor with 5 levels of assist plus a throttle. The larger 48V 15aH integrated battery provides hours of enjoyment up to 50 miles. To place a bid, call or text Carol Pandis: (941)915-4816

Auction does not close until March 29th 4pm, but all bids must be texted/or called in to Carol. To place a bid, call or text Carol Pandis: (941)915-4816 Jump on Magnum's newest release, the Pilot. Upright and comfortable with larger wider white wall tires, this bike is meant for cruising. Equipped with a 500 watt mid-drive torque assist motor with 5 levels of assist plus a throttle. The larger 48V 15aH integrated battery provides hours of enjoyment up to 50 miles. To place a bid, call or text Carol Pandis: (941)915-4816

More details...