🔥 Serve & Support: The Untamed Pickleball Tournament 🎾🔥

4956 E 35th St N

Wichita, KS 67220, USA

General admission
$100
Your team admission covers you and your partner—just the two of you, ready to hit the court and have a blast! 🎾🔥 So grab your teammate, bring the energy, and let’s make this tournament one to remember! Game on! 🚀🏆
Add a donation for Untamed Athletes Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!