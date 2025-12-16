SERVE Celebration Silent Auction

Enjoy a Birch & Cedar Photography mini session with an Indiana lifestyle newborn and family photographer. $275 value



Thoughtful lifestyle newborn and family photography, capturing everyday moments and the memories you’ll want frozen in time.

Package Includes:

One mini photography session

15–20 minute session

Choice of outdoor location in Noblesville or in your home

A gallery of 40+ professionally edited digital images

Styling and location guidance to help you feel comfortable and prepared

Fine Print:

• Session must take place locally in or near Noblesville, Indiana.

• Valid for outdoor or in-home sessions only.

• Session must be scheduled within 12 months of purchase.

• Subject to photographer availability; advance scheduling required.

• Non-transferable and may not be exchanged for cash.

• Additional policies (weather, rescheduling, image delivery) apply as outlined by Birch & Cedar Photography.

A meaningful way to preserve this season of life.