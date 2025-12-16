SERVE Celebration Silent Auction

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Starting bid
2 VIP tickets to any concert of your choice during the 2026 Concert Series at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park. Must be used during the 2026 season. Over $200 Value
Starting bid
2 Day and Nights Round trip to either California, Florida, Washington DC, NYC, New Orleans, and more. Reach out in one month to activate trip. 2 years to use. Includes air fare as well as hotel accommodation. Over 3200 locations to pick from. Must pay taxes. Over $1500 value
Starting bid
Ultimate Family Fun & Treats Bundle
Enjoy a fantastic mix of fun, convenience, and treats with this exciting bundle!
Total Package Value: $140
Starting bid
This includes a private wine class from Total Wine. You and 20 of your friends will be able to choose between 7 different wine classes. Each class option includes wine tasting as well as the history. $400 value.
Starting bid
With this item you can enjoy 2 tickets to any Indy Ignite volleyball game for this upcoming season. This also includes 2 Indy Ignite shirts. $100 Value
Starting bid
This includes an exclusive inside tour of the winemaking process at Rejoicing Vine. You and 9 of your friends will be able to enjoy wine tasting and a backstage pass for all of your winery questions. Must redeem before May 31st, 2026. $200 value
Starting bid
Scooby-Doo Nutcracker Nightmare is a rare and exclusive collectible inspired by the Noblesville Square. This special piece includes both the comic book and original comic strips, making it a must-have for serious Scooby-Doo fans and collectors. Estimated value: $50.
Starting bid
This item includes a Lux Wine tasting for you and 3 of your friends. Includes a variety of samples for your tasting. $200 value
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 day tickets to Holiday World Splashin and Safari! Redeemable during the 2026 season. $120 value.
Starting bid
You and 7 friends can enjoy a private wheel-throwing lesson at the amazing Kiln Creations in downtown Noblesville. This 90-minute experience includes expert instruction as you and your group explore the art and possibilities of the potter’s wheel.
Valued at over $350.
Starting bid
Enjoy two tickets to experience the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra for an unforgettable night of music. Use by June 20, 2026
Valued at over $125.
Starting bid
4 club level tickets Indiapolis Indians game during April or May of 2026. $380 value
Starting bid
Signed Ashton Dulin photograph, including certificate of authenticity. $50 value
Starting bid
Brighten any room with this one-of-a-kind work of art from Patty Mac Innis. $425 value
Starting bid
Ooni Koda wood or charcoal pizza oven. $350 value
Starting bid
Bring everyone together with this fun-packed Family Game Night Basket! Perfect for all ages, this bundle includes a 50 gift card to Moonshot Games, mix of classic and kid-friendly games, a puzzle, and a bottle of wine to keep the adults happy while the games are underway
Starting bid
SHARP Carousel® Compact Microwave featuring Air Fry and Convection cooking—three appliances in one sleek design. Perfect for quick meals or crispy favorites, it delivers powerful performance in a compact footprint.- $250
Starting bid
Enjoy a Birch & Cedar Photography mini session with an Indiana lifestyle newborn and family photographer. $275 value
Thoughtful lifestyle newborn and family photography, capturing everyday moments and the memories you’ll want frozen in time.
Package Includes:
One mini photography session
15–20 minute session
Choice of outdoor location in Noblesville or in your home
A gallery of 40+ professionally edited digital images
Styling and location guidance to help you feel comfortable and prepared
Fine Print:
• Session must take place locally in or near Noblesville, Indiana.
• Valid for outdoor or in-home sessions only.
• Session must be scheduled within 12 months of purchase.
• Subject to photographer availability; advance scheduling required.
• Non-transferable and may not be exchanged for cash.
• Additional policies (weather, rescheduling, image delivery) apply as outlined by Birch & Cedar Photography.
A meaningful way to preserve this season of life.
Starting bid
Take flight at Conner Prairie! This fun-filled package features four admission tickets, four Balloon Voyage rides, a bird field guide, and two Beanie Babies. Valued at $300.
Starting bid
Donated By: FACILITY Yoga Movement & Dance
Retail Value: $780
Description:
Experience personalized movement designed just for you! The winner of this auction item will receive six months of private yoga and movement lessons in the comfort of FACILITY’s in-home yoga, movement and dance studio. Whether you’re looking to deepen your practice, develop strength and flexibility, or enjoy mindful movement at your own pace, this package is perfect for all levels.
Package Includes:
Up to 2 private sessions per month for 6 months (12 sessions total)
Customized instruction tailored to your goals — yoga, mobility, dance movement, mindfulness, and more
One-on-one attention helping you grow your confidence and movement knowledge
Fine Print:
• Valid for 6 months from the date of first lesson scheduling.
• Up to 2 classes per month (maximum 12 total).
• Appointments subject to instructor availability; schedule in advance.
• Lessons take place at the FACILITY’s in-home studio.
• Non-transferable and may not be exchanged for cash.
• Additional policies (cancellation, rescheduling) as provided by FACILITY.
Ready to transform your movement practice with expert guidance!
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