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SERVE Village

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SERVE Village

About this event

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SERVE Celebration Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1372 Cherry St, Noblesville, IN 46060, USA

001- Everwise Concert Tickets item
001- Everwise Concert Tickets
$100

Starting bid

2 VIP tickets to any concert of your choice during the 2026 Concert Series at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park. Must be used during the 2026 season. Over $200 Value

002- BTGO 2 Day Trip item
002- BTGO 2 Day Trip
$800

Starting bid

2 Day and Nights Round trip to either California, Florida, Washington DC, NYC, New Orleans, and more. Reach out in one month to activate trip. 2 years to use. Includes air fare as well as hotel accommodation. Over 3200 locations to pick from. Must pay taxes. Over $1500 value

003- Bark Box, Urban Air, Crew Car Wash item
003- Bark Box, Urban Air, Crew Car Wash item
003- Bark Box, Urban Air, Crew Car Wash item
003- Bark Box, Urban Air, Crew Car Wash
$75

Starting bid

Ultimate Family Fun & Treats Bundle

Enjoy a fantastic mix of fun, convenience, and treats with this exciting bundle!

  • One Month of BarkBox 🐾
    Treat your furry loved one to a surprise box filled with toys, treats, and goodies. Setup details will be sent via email. (Value: $25)
  • Five Car Washes 🚗
    Redeemable at any time and at the location of your choosing—keep your ride looking its best! (Value: $40)
  • Two Deluxe Passes to Urban Air Adventure Park 🎢
    Includes 2-hour access with deluxe attractions for an action-packed experience the whole family will love. (Value: $75)

Total Package Value: $140

004- Wine Class item
004- Wine Class
$150

Starting bid

This includes a private wine class from Total Wine. You and 20 of your friends will be able to choose between 7 different wine classes. Each class option includes wine tasting as well as the history. $400 value.


005- Indy Ignite Tickets and Shirts item
005- Indy Ignite Tickets and Shirts
$50

Starting bid

With this item you can enjoy 2 tickets to any Indy Ignite volleyball game for this upcoming season. This also includes 2 Indy Ignite shirts. $100 Value

006- Rejoicing Vine Tour item
006- Rejoicing Vine Tour
$100

Starting bid

This includes an exclusive inside tour of the winemaking process at Rejoicing Vine. You and 9 of your friends will be able to enjoy wine tasting and a backstage pass for all of your winery questions. Must redeem before May 31st, 2026. $200 value

007- Noblesville Comic Book item
007- Noblesville Comic Book
$25

Starting bid

Scooby-Doo Nutcracker Nightmare is a rare and exclusive collectible inspired by the Noblesville Square. This special piece includes both the comic book and original comic strips, making it a must-have for serious Scooby-Doo fans and collectors. Estimated value: $50.

008- Coopers Hawk Wine Tasting item
008- Coopers Hawk Wine Tasting
$100

Starting bid

This item includes a Lux Wine tasting for you and 3 of your friends. Includes a variety of samples for your tasting. $200 value

009- Holiday World Tickets item
009- Holiday World Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy 2 day tickets to Holiday World Splashin and Safari! Redeemable during the 2026 season. $120 value.

010- Kiln Creations Lesson item
010- Kiln Creations Lesson
$200

Starting bid

You and 7 friends can enjoy a private wheel-throwing lesson at the amazing Kiln Creations in downtown Noblesville. This 90-minute experience includes expert instruction as you and your group explore the art and possibilities of the potter’s wheel.
Valued at over $350.

011- Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Tickets item
011- Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy two tickets to experience the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra for an unforgettable night of music. Use by June 20, 2026
Valued at over $125.

012- Indianapolis Indians Tickets item
012- Indianapolis Indians Tickets
$100

Starting bid

4 club level tickets Indiapolis Indians game during April or May of 2026. $380 value

013- Signed Ashton Dulin Picture item
013- Signed Ashton Dulin Picture
$25

Starting bid

Signed Ashton Dulin photograph, including certificate of authenticity. $50 value

014- Easter Morning Painting item
014- Easter Morning Painting
$150

Starting bid

Brighten any room with this one-of-a-kind work of art from Patty Mac Innis. $425 value

015- Ooni Koda Pizza Open item
015- Ooni Koda Pizza Open
$150

Starting bid

Ooni Koda wood or charcoal pizza oven. $350 value

016- Family Game Night item
016- Family Game Night
$25

Starting bid

Bring everyone together with this fun-packed Family Game Night Basket! Perfect for all ages, this bundle includes a 50 gift card to Moonshot Games, mix of classic and kid-friendly games, a puzzle, and a bottle of wine to keep the adults happy while the games are underway

017- Convection Microwave with A item
017- Convection Microwave with A
$50

Starting bid

SHARP Carousel® Compact Microwave featuring Air Fry and Convection cooking—three appliances in one sleek design. Perfect for quick meals or crispy favorites, it delivers powerful performance in a compact footprint.- $250

018- Birch and Cedar Mini Photo Session item
018- Birch and Cedar Mini Photo Session
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a Birch & Cedar Photography mini session with an Indiana lifestyle newborn and family photographer. $275 value


Thoughtful lifestyle newborn and family photography, capturing everyday moments and the memories you’ll want frozen in time.

Package Includes:
 One mini photography session
 15–20 minute session
 Choice of outdoor location in Noblesville or in your home
 A gallery of 40+ professionally edited digital images
 Styling and location guidance to help you feel comfortable and prepared

Fine Print:
• Session must take place locally in or near Noblesville, Indiana.
• Valid for outdoor or in-home sessions only.
• Session must be scheduled within 12 months of purchase.
• Subject to photographer availability; advance scheduling required.
• Non-transferable and may not be exchanged for cash.
• Additional policies (weather, rescheduling, image delivery) apply as outlined by Birch & Cedar Photography.

 A meaningful way to preserve this season of life.

019- Conner Prairie Gift Basket item
019- Conner Prairie Gift Basket
$125

Starting bid

Take flight at Conner Prairie! This fun-filled package features four admission tickets, four Balloon Voyage rides, a bird field guide, and two Beanie Babies. Valued at $300.

020- FACILITY Yoga Private Lesson item
020- FACILITY Yoga Private Lesson
$300

Starting bid

6 Months of Private Yoga & Movement Lessons

Donated By: FACILITY Yoga Movement & Dance
Retail Value: $780

Description:
Experience personalized movement designed just for you! The winner of this auction item will receive six months of private yoga and movement lessons in the comfort of FACILITY’s in-home yoga, movement and dance studio. Whether you’re looking to deepen your practice, develop strength and flexibility, or enjoy mindful movement at your own pace, this package is perfect for all levels.

Package Includes:
 Up to 2 private sessions per month for 6 months (12 sessions total)
 Customized instruction tailored to your goals — yoga, mobility, dance movement, mindfulness, and more
 One-on-one attention helping you grow your confidence and movement knowledge

Fine Print:
• Valid for 6 months from the date of first lesson scheduling.
• Up to 2 classes per month (maximum 12 total).
• Appointments subject to instructor availability; schedule in advance.
• Lessons take place at the FACILITY’s in-home studio.
• Non-transferable and may not be exchanged for cash.
• Additional policies (cancellation, rescheduling) as provided by FACILITY.

Ready to transform your movement practice with expert guidance!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!