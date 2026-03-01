Serve For Second Chance Pickleball- Paddles for Life

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About this event
In the Mixed Singles division, men and women compete in the same bracket and play against one another in individual matches. Each player competes independently, creating a fun, inclusive, and competitive environment for all skill levels. Players will be matched through tournament play and advance through the bracket based on match results.
In the Mixed Doubles division, teams of two players compete together in tournament play. This is a mixed competition where men and women may play together as teammates and will compete against other teams throughout the bracket. Matches will be played in a fun, competitive environment designed for players of all skill levels while supporting the mission of the North Carolina Transplant Athletes.
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