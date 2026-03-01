North Carolina Transplant Athletes

Hosted by

North Carolina Transplant Athletes

About this event

Serve For Second Chance Pickleball- Paddles for Life

1408 Overbrook Rd

Burlington, NC 27215, USA

Mixed Singles
$25

In the Mixed Singles division, men and women compete in the same bracket and play against one another in individual matches. Each player competes independently, creating a fun, inclusive, and competitive environment for all skill levels. Players will be matched through tournament play and advance through the bracket based on match results.

Mixed Doubles
$50

In the Mixed Doubles division, teams of two players compete together in tournament play. This is a mixed competition where men and women may play together as teammates and will compete against other teams throughout the bracket. Matches will be played in a fun, competitive environment designed for players of all skill levels while supporting the mission of the North Carolina Transplant Athletes.

Add a donation for North Carolina Transplant Athletes

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!