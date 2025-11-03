Serve For Stability Raffle November 2025

Enjoy an unforgettable night out at the Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College, home to some of the best live performances in the KC area — from music and theater to comedy, dance, and more.





These two ticket vouchers can be redeemed for an upcoming show of your choice (subject to availability), giving you the perfect excuse for a date night or a night of culture and creativity.





Value: Approx. $80–$120

Donated by: Midwest Trust Center at JCCC