Serve For Stability Raffle November 2025

Enjoy an unforgettable night out at the Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College, home to some of the best live performances in the KC area — from music and theater to comedy, dance, and more.
These two ticket vouchers can be redeemed for an upcoming show of your choice (subject to availability), giving you the perfect excuse for a date night or a night of culture and creativity.
Value: Approx. $80–$120
Donated by: Midwest Trust Center at JCCC
Experience summer under the stars with six anytime tickets and reserved parking for the 2026 Theatre in the Park season in Shawnee Mission.
Enjoy Broadway-style productions, live music, and community fun in one of KC’s favorite outdoor traditions. Bring your blanket, snacks, and the people you love for a night of laughter, storytelling, and summer magic.
Value: Approx. $100
Donated by: Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park
Enjoy a night out with a $50 gift card to Fern Bar, Kansas City’s favorite spot for craft cocktails, good vibes, and lush greenery — plus a premium bottle of rum to keep the celebration going at home.
Perfect for date night, girls’ night, or just to toast to brighter days ahead.
Value: Approx. $90
Donated by: https://fernbarkc.com/
Capture the magic of this season with an hour-long family photo session from @weddingsbysidebottoms, known for their stunning, story-driven photography that documents weddings and families in KC.
Perfect for updating family photos, celebrating a milestone, or bottling up the season you’re in.
Value: Approx. $400
Donated by: @weddingsbysidebottoms
Enjoy three months of wellness, relaxation, and community at Woodside, Kansas City’s premier health and fitness club in Westwood, KS.
This membership gives you full access to state-of-the-art fitness facilities, luxury pools, group classes, spa amenities, and more — all designed to help you reset, recharge, and feel your best.
Whether you’re hitting the gym, joining a yoga class, or lounging by the pool, this prize is all about restoring your energy and taking care of you — body, mind, and soul.
Value: Approx. $600
Donated by: Woodside Health Club – Westwood, KS
Add a little color and creativity to your day with a Rainbow Slime gift card and a bag full of sensory fun!
Perfect for kids (and kids at heart), this prize is packed with squishy, sparkly, stretchy joy — the ultimate way to spark imagination, play, and maybe a little mess in the best way.
Value: Approx. $140
Donated by: https://www.rainbowslimeco.com/
Enjoy a peaceful getaway with a free weeknight stay at The Charm Barn, a stunning farmhouse Airbnb hosted by @bethanyjshipley — just minutes from Roots Cuisine in Lee’s Summit.
This prize includes a $50 gift card to Roots, one of the area’s most beloved local restaurants, known for its fresh ingredients and soulful dishes.
The perfect pairing for rest, good food, and a little smallish-town charm.
Value: Approx. $225
Donated by: The Charm Barn + Roots Cuisine
Contact Bethany at 850-499-5426
Enjoy a lighter load (literally!) with one free month of laundry service from Laundry Matters. They’ll handle the washing, drying, and folding — so you can spend more time on what really matters.
Perfect for busy parents, foster families, or anyone who could use a little breathing room in their week.
Value: Approx. $180
Donated by: Laundry Matters
Bring out your vest glow with a personal color analysis and closet colorize session- A $300 experience designed to make you shine. Perfect for anyone wanting to refresh their wardrobe, simplify getting dressed, and feel confident in every color they wear! [email protected]
Treat yourself to a fresh new look with a single process and haircut from Hair.
Whether you're brightening up your color or just need a confidence- boosting cut, this salon experience will leave you feeling refreshed and radiant.
4125 Pennsylvania Ave. KCMO
Fire up your taste buds with a $150 gift card to Q39 BBQ, one of KC most beloved spots for competition- style bbq - plus a basket of signature suaces and rubs to bring that flavor home.
