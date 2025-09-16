SERVE Neighbor Membership!

Current Member RSVP
free

$0 – Current Member RSVP
Already a SERVE Neighbor? Reserve your spot at the event and enjoy all the perks of being part of the community!

$250 Annual Membership
$250

$250 Annual – Community Champion
Fuel SERVE Village’s work all year long with one generous annual gift. Includes full SERVE Neighbor Membership benefits and helps us make a bigger impact across neighborhoods.

$100 Annual Membership
$100

$100 Annual – Neighborhood Supporter
A one-time annual contribution that supports our projects and connects you with all SERVE Neighbor Membership benefits.

$50 Monthly VIP Membership
$50

$50 Monthly – Legacy Builder
Your steady monthly support plants seeds for long-term impact. Includes full SERVE Neighbor benefits plus the joy of knowing your giving is creating sustainable change.

Monthly Membership
$25

$25 Monthly – Connector
Join the movement at a level that makes a big difference month after month. Includes SERVE Neighbor benefits and helps us keep programs thriving.

Monthly Membership
$10

$10 Monthly – Friend of the Village
Affordable generosity that adds up to big community impact. Includes SERVE Neighbor benefits and helps keep neighbors connected.

