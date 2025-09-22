Serve Up Hope

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Wilmington, DE 19801, USA
Your ticket includes two hours of pickleball play, access to an instructor for basic guidance, and paddle/ball rental. Whether you’re brand-new to the sport or an experienced player, you’ll enjoy a mix of learning and open play in a welcoming atmosphere. Light snacks are also provided as we come together for an afternoon of fun, awareness, and community — raising support for pancreatic cancer awareness and financial literacy for Thomas Edison students.
$
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