Serves After Sunset

Hosted by
About this event
With this pass, you’ll be able to watch the sports tournaments, shop from our marketplace vendors, participate in mini field-night games with prizes, and enjoy the overall event experience.
All ages are welcome. Children under 12 attend for free. This ticket does not include participation in the volleyball or badminton tournaments. Players must register separately to compete.
Register your volleyball team to compete for a chance to win a trophy. Each team may have 5–8 players total. This registration is for players only and includes entry into the volleyball tournament.
Players must be 13 years or older to participate. You will receive more information and game schedules via email. Games start at 9:15 sharp!
Register your doubles team (2 players) to compete in the badminton tournament for a chance to win a trophy. This registration is for players only and covers entry into the doubles bracket. Players must be 13 years or older to participate. You will receive more information and game schedules via email. Games start at 9:15 sharp!
Register as an individual player to compete in the badminton singles tournament for a chance to win a trophy. This registration includes entry into the singles bracket.
Players must be 13 years or older to participate. You will receive more information and game schedules via email. Games start at 9:15 sharp!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!