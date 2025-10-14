Service Dinner 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Your ticket includes:
• A curated 5-course dinner featuring appetizers, fresh salad, soup, and your choice of roast beef or salmon, plus dessert.
• Guided discussion prompts focused on connection, communication, and lifestyle dynamics.
• Relaxed socialization with other guests in a kink-aware environment.
If you identify as Dominant:
You’ll have opportunities to practice mindful leadership, etiquette, and service-oriented interaction throughout the evening in a consensual, welcoming space.
Your ticket includes:
• Full participation in a structured service experience during a 5-course dinner, including assisting with appetizers, salad, soup, entrée delivery, and dessert service.
• Guided expectations, etiquette, and role-based instruction to support you in offering attentive, mindful service throughout the evening.
• Opportunities to practice protocol, presence, and service dynamics in a safe, consensual, and supportive environment.
• Social time and themed discussion after service duties are completed.
Service Assignment Notice:
As a service participant, you may be assigned to serve up to four guests, and those guests may not be your Dominant.
If you prefer to serve only your Dominant, please indicate this clearly in the registration questions so accommodations can be considered.
To acknowledge those who offer additional service to the community:
• Service participants assigned to serve more than their own Dominant will receive a coupon for a future LCKEvents event.
• All service participants will receive an exclusive Service Ribbon Badge as a meaningful keepsake and recognition of your contribution.
These tokens of appreciation honor the time, energy, and dedication you bring to the evening.
Your ticket includes:
• A delicious 5-course meal featuring appetizers, a fresh salad, warm soup, your choice of roast beef or salmon entrée, and dessert.
• Engaging conversation prompts and themed discussion throughout the night.
• Relaxed socialization with others in a supportive, kink-aware community setting.
If you’re attending simply as a guest (not identifying as Dominant, submissive, or in a service role):
You are warmly welcome to enjoy the evening at your own pace. This ticket is designed for guests who want the full dining and social experience without participating in structured power dynamics or protocol.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!