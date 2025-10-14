Service Dinner 2026

Your ticket includes:

• Full participation in a structured service experience during a 5-course dinner, including assisting with appetizers, salad, soup, entrée delivery, and dessert service.

• Guided expectations, etiquette, and role-based instruction to support you in offering attentive, mindful service throughout the evening.

• Opportunities to practice protocol, presence, and service dynamics in a safe, consensual, and supportive environment.

• Social time and themed discussion after service duties are completed.

Service Assignment Notice:

As a service participant, you may be assigned to serve up to four guests, and those guests may not be your Dominant.

If you prefer to serve only your Dominant, please indicate this clearly in the registration questions so accommodations can be considered.

Service Appreciation

To acknowledge those who offer additional service to the community:

• Service participants assigned to serve more than their own Dominant will receive a coupon for a future LCKEvents event.

• All service participants will receive an exclusive Service Ribbon Badge as a meaningful keepsake and recognition of your contribution.

These tokens of appreciation honor the time, energy, and dedication you bring to the evening.



