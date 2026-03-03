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Girl Scout Council Of The Nations Capital

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Service Unit 1206 Encampment

134 Paynes Ln

Stafford, VA 22554, USA

Add a donation for Girl Scout Council Of The Nations Capital

$

2 night scout
$25

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

2 night leader/registered Chaperone
$25

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

1 night Friday Night
$20

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Friday Night

1 night Friday Leader/Chaperone
$20

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities with stay only friday night

1 night Saturday Scout
$20

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities

Check in Saturday.

1 night Chaperone/Leader
$20

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities

Check in Saturday

Day time program only Saturday
$10

Enjoy the full day saturday program with access to all main activities saturday. Start time at 9am and leave time at 4-5pm. This is a very popular option for daisies and Brownies that have never camped. And for girls that are in sports that can not stay overnight for the weekend.

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