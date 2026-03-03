Service Unit 1206 Encampment

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Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Friday Night
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities with stay only friday night
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities
Check in Saturday.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities
Check in Saturday
Enjoy the full day saturday program with access to all main activities saturday. Start time at 9am and leave time at 4-5pm. This is a very popular option for daisies and Brownies that have never camped. And for girls that are in sports that can not stay overnight for the weekend.
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