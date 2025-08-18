Service Unit 636 Fun Patch Sale

Offered by
About this shop
Each fun patch depicted comes in a lot. The lot # is above each patch. The quantity of patches in the lot is in the box below/right of the patch. If purchasing more than one lot from this group, add multiple to cart to select your lots!
Each fun patch depicted comes in a lot. The lot # is above each patch. The quantity of patches in the lot is in the box below/right of the patch. If purchasing more than one lot from this group, add multiple to cart to select your lots!
Each fun patch depicted comes in a lot. The lot # is above each patch. The quantity of patches in the lot is in the box below/right of the patch. If purchasing more than one lot from this group, add multiple to cart to select your lots!
Each fun patch depicted comes in a lot. The lot # is above each patch. The quantity of patches in the lot is in the box below/right of the patch. If purchasing more than one lot from this group, add multiple to cart to select your lots!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!