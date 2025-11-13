Girl Scouts Of Central Maryland Inc

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Girl Scouts Of Central Maryland Inc

About this event

Service Unit 684 Girl Scout Day Camp

17036 Pretty Boy Dam Rd

Parkton, MD 21120, USA

Daisy Camper
$225

10 left!

Girl who will be in K-1 in Fall 2026.

Brownie Camper
$225

10 left!

Girl who will be in 2nd-3rd grade in Fall 2026.

Junior Camper
$225

10 left!

Girl who will be in 4th-6th grade in Fall 2026.

Program Aide
$100

10 left!

Girl Scout Cadettes prepare to become volunteers by planning and leading multiple activities for a group of younger kids.

Counselor-in-Training (CIT) I
$75

10 left!

Girl Scout Seniors and Ambassadors prepare to become camp counselors by role modeling for younger Girl Scouts and assisting and leading small-group activities.

Before Care
$25

10 left!

Care for one (1) child, M-F, 8-9AM.

After-Care
$50

10 left!

Care for one (1) child, M_F, 4-6PM.

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