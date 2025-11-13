Service Unit 684 Girl Scout Day Camp

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10 left!
Girl who will be in K-1 in Fall 2026.
10 left!
Girl who will be in 2nd-3rd grade in Fall 2026.
10 left!
Girl who will be in 4th-6th grade in Fall 2026.
10 left!
Girl Scout Cadettes prepare to become volunteers by planning and leading multiple activities for a group of younger kids.
10 left!
Girl Scout Seniors and Ambassadors prepare to become camp counselors by role modeling for younger Girl Scouts and assisting and leading small-group activities.
10 left!
Care for one (1) child, M-F, 8-9AM.
10 left!
Care for one (1) child, M_F, 4-6PM.
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