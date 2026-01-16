Offered by
A casual recording of a sample of your work-in-progress so you experience how it feels out loud. Please specify British or American English; other dialects are possible but not universally guaranteed to sound like a native speaker. This will be a cold read with no editing; all actors are professionals. If there is a stumbling point that makes your text unusually difficult to read smoothly, they will let you know so you can adjust in future drafts.
All the below are minimum donations below industry standard rates; if you are able to donate more please do.
$100 - up to 250 words, an "opening page" of a prose-format work with a single narrator, or two pages of an industry-standard script.
Add ons:
+ $100 two narrators
+ $100 500 words of prose or four pages of an industry-standard script
+ $500 up to 3000 words of prose (one chapter or a short story) or 15 industry-standard pages of a script. (this is a substantial bulk discount)
For longer projects with studio editing please contact us directly at [email protected]. Our narrators are all professional actors and you will be given a custom quote in line with the standard PFH (per finished hour) rates paid by Audible. All artists involved are donating their time to our charitable cause, but for longer projects they will be offered a courtesy stipend paid from the total donation.
The editor in chief of the Ubergroup, Tahereh Safavi, will provide a full read and developmental edit of your project. You will receive a one or two page analysis of overarching topics like plot, character, structure, and market viability. Line-level edits are not included.
Please note that the standard going rate for a developmental edit starts around $3000 for a novel-length manuscript. Although lower donations are accepted because this is a charity, the time spent going into detail on your manuscript will be adjusted accordingly in order to spread resources across as many people as possible.
$500 - a one to two page summary of the whole project with no follow up questions answered.
$1000 - one email exchange with follow up questions welcome
$2000 - a longer, in-depth analysis including of possible comp titles, plus follow up questions
$3000 - all the above plus recommended agents and publishers to consider
$6000 - an additional staff editor will read the whole work and both editors discuss all material above, including brief notes chapter-by-chapter
Full edit letters take about two months. You will be notified if the queue is substantially longer than two months, in which case you may request a refund. A rush fee of $2000 is available as an add-on to jump the queue and receive feedback within 30 days.
The editor-in-chief of the Ubergroup, Tahereh Safavi, will review your pitch or query letter, synopsis, or show bible and give one page of comprehensive developmental feedback and market analysis. Line level edits of pitches and synopses are not included unless paid for separately. Developmental feedback on the first five pages of your novel-format manuscript or ten pages of your script may also be added. Line-level edits on sample pages are never included.
Feedback on your pitch, query, synopsis, or show bible. No follow up questions accepted.
Any of the following may be added for an additional fee:
