A casual recording of a sample of your work-in-progress so you experience how it feels out loud. Please specify British or American English; other dialects are possible but not universally guaranteed to sound like a native speaker. This will be a cold read with no editing; all actors are professionals. If there is a stumbling point that makes your text unusually difficult to read smoothly, they will let you know so you can adjust in future drafts.





All the below are minimum donations below industry standard rates; if you are able to donate more please do.





$100 - up to 250 words, an "opening page" of a prose-format work with a single narrator, or two pages of an industry-standard script.





Add ons:

+ $100 two narrators

+ $100 500 words of prose or four pages of an industry-standard script

+ $500 up to 3000 words of prose (one chapter or a short story) or 15 industry-standard pages of a script. (this is a substantial bulk discount)





For longer projects with studio editing please contact us directly at [email protected]. Our narrators are all professional actors and you will be given a custom quote in line with the standard PFH (per finished hour) rates paid by Audible. All artists involved are donating their time to our charitable cause, but for longer projects they will be offered a courtesy stipend paid from the total donation.