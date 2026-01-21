AK Nordic Outreach, LLC

Offered by

AK Nordic Outreach, LLC

About the memberships

Services

Blueprint Session
$250

Renews monthly

A focused strategy session to identify your goals, clarify your message, and map out the next steps for growth.

Bronze Package
$1,200

Renews monthly

Strengthen your online foundation with seamless website operations, integrations, and consistent social media management.

Silver Package
$1,500

Renews monthly

Adding targeted community influence to expand your reach and deepen audience engagement.

Gold Package
$2,000

Renews monthly

Includes Silver, along with merchandise purchasing and guided business tours to enhance visibility and hands‑on outreach.

Legacy Suite
$2,500

Renews monthly

Everything in other packages plus full photo/video services and on‑call marketing support for total brand advancement.

Website Operations & Integrations
$900

Renews monthly

Keep your website running smoothly with updates, app integrations, troubleshooting, and performance management.

Social Media Management
$500

Renews monthly

Strategic content planning, posting, and engagement to keep your audience connected and your presence active.

Community Influence
$800

Renews monthly

Targeted outreach and engagement strategies designed to strengthen your presence and impact within your community.

Merchandise Management
$900

Renews monthly

Professional oversight of your product lines—from design coordination to inventory flow—ensuring your merch reflects your brand and runs efficiently.

Business Tour Conducting
$900

Renews monthly

Guided, insightful tours tailored for promoting your organization, educating your audience, or strengthening stakeholder relationships.

Content Capture & Edit
$900

Renews monthly

High‑quality photo and video capture paired with polished, professional editing to showcase your events, services, and brand story.

Media Editing & Curation
$600

Renews monthly

Refine your digital media with expert editing, organization, and purposeful curation across platforms and campaigns.

On-Call Making Consultant
$300

Renews monthly

Access expert marketing guidance whenever you need it. Ideal for quick questions, strategy support, or last‑minute campaign decisions.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!