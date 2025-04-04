Serving our Elderly Veterans Conference Hillsborough County

5017 E Washington St

Tampa, FL 33619, USA

Veteran, Military or Military Family Affiliate
free
Grants admission to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
General Admission
$25
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. If you are bringing a guest, they can attend for FREE with you. Please reach out for discount code to apply $25 off your total purchase. One per registered guest.
Resource/Vendor Table
$125
Grants access to conference and provide resources for attendees. If attending both conferences, $50 discount will apply for registration for attending both. You need to register for each conference date. Please reach out for Discount Code for $50 off. Organization and POC must be provided prior to conference date. Charity Receipts will be immediately sent after registration.
Guest Speaker/ Panelist
free
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. If you are providing a resource table, please list organization you will be providing one for.
Volunteer
free
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Sponsor
$500
Be a VCV Sponsor and have your logo on our website and included in the conference pamplet.
Sponsor
$250
Be a VCV Sponsor and be acknowledged during the conference.
