Veterans Counseling Veterans

Hosted by

Veterans Counseling Veterans

About this event

Serving our Elderly Veterans Conference Pinellas County

6605 5th Ave N

St. Petersburg, FL 33710, USA

Veteran, Military or Military Family Affiliate
Free
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
General Admission
$25
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. If you are bringing a guest, they can attend for FREE with you. Please reach out for discount code to apply $25 off your total purchase. One per registered guest.
Resource/Vendor Table
$125
Grants access to conference and provide resources for attendees. If attending both conferences, $50 discount will apply for registration for attending both. You need to register for each conference date. Please reach out for Discount Code for $50 off. Organization and POC must be provided prior to conference date. Charity Receipts will be immediately sent after registration.
Guest Speaker/ Panelist
Free
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Volunteer
Free
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Sponsor
$500
Be a VCV Sponsor and your logo will be included on our website and on the conference pamplets.
Sponsor
$250
Be a VCV Sponsor and you will be acknowedged for your sponsorship at the conference.
Add a donation for Veterans Counseling Veterans

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!