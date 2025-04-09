Serving our Elderly Veterans Conference Pinellas County

Grants access to conference and provide resources for attendees. If attending both conferences, $50 discount will apply for registration for attending both. You need to register for each conference date. Please reach out for Discount Code for $50 off. Organization and POC must be provided prior to conference date. Charity Receipts will be immediately sent after registration.

Grants access to conference and provide resources for attendees. If attending both conferences, $50 discount will apply for registration for attending both. You need to register for each conference date. Please reach out for Discount Code for $50 off. Organization and POC must be provided prior to conference date. Charity Receipts will be immediately sent after registration.

More details...