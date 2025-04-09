Serving our Elderly Veterans Conference Pinellas County

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
General Admission
$25
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. If you are bringing a guest, they can attend for FREE with you. Please reach out for discount code to apply $25 off your total purchase. One per registered guest.
Resource/Vendor Table
$125
Grants access to conference and provide resources for attendees. If attending both conferences, $50 discount will apply for registration for attending both. You need to register for each conference date. Please reach out for Discount Code for $50 off. Organization and POC must be provided prior to conference date. Charity Receipts will be immediately sent after registration.
Guest Speaker/ Panelist
Free
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Volunteer
Free
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Sponsor
$500
Be a VCV Sponsor and your logo will be included on our website and on the conference pamplets.
Sponsor
$250
Be a VCV Sponsor and you will be acknowedged for your sponsorship at the conference.
Add a donation for Veterans Counseling Veterans
$
