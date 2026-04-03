Veterans Counseling Veterans

Hosted by

Veterans Counseling Veterans

About this event

Serving our Elderly Veterans Summit

6605 5th Ave N

St. Petersburg, FL 33710, USA

Veteran, Military or Military Family Affiliate
Free
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Resource/Vendor Table
$150

Grants access to conference and provide resources for attendees. Please reach out with any questions to [email protected]. Organization and POC must be provided prior to conference date. Charity Receipts will be immediately sent after registration.

Guest Speaker/ Panelist
Free
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Volunteer
Free
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Bronze Sponsor
$250

Sponsor our upcoming summit that supports our elderly veterans and the community. You will be listed as a sponsor of the event and please submit your logo to [email protected] to be included in the event program.

Silver Sponsor
$500

Sponsor our upcoming summit that supports our elderly veterans and the community. You will be listed as a sponsor of the event and please submit your logo to [email protected] to be included in the event program.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor our upcoming summit that supports our elderly veterans and the community. You will be listed as a sponsor of the event and please submit your logo to [email protected] to be included in the event program.

Add a donation for Veterans Counseling Veterans

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!