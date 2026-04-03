Serving our Elderly Veterans Summit

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About this event
Grants access to conference and provide resources for attendees. Please reach out with any questions to [email protected]. Organization and POC must be provided prior to conference date. Charity Receipts will be immediately sent after registration.
Sponsor our upcoming summit that supports our elderly veterans and the community. You will be listed as a sponsor of the event and please submit your logo to [email protected] to be included in the event program.
Sponsor our upcoming summit that supports our elderly veterans and the community. You will be listed as a sponsor of the event and please submit your logo to [email protected] to be included in the event program.
Sponsor our upcoming summit that supports our elderly veterans and the community. You will be listed as a sponsor of the event and please submit your logo to [email protected] to be included in the event program.
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