Serving Our Homebound Heroes, help us with supplies.

Hosted by
About this event
Fresh fruit in the weekly meal bag for ten veterans.
Soup is one of the favorite foods delivered. When we work at the restaurants/vfw's we must provide the containers to ladle it into.
We love to send whole boxes of cereal! This allows the Veteran to have an easy to prepare and eat breakfast.
Your donation will send a BLIZZARD or HURRICANE BAG...a bag of shelf stable food such as tuna, cans of hearty soup, crackers, granola bars, peanut butter, jelly. These bags are for use when delivery of fresh produce and meals is delayed due to weather.
For the clients who have animals we will send cat/dog food.
A personalized birthday Cale delivered to the Veterans we serve, on their birthday.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!