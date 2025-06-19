Cooking For Long Island Veterans

Cooking For Long Island Veterans

About this event

Serving Our Homebound Heroes, help us with supplies.

Provide fresh fruit for 10 Veterans
$30

Fresh fruit in the weekly meal bag for ten veterans.

Soup Containers for 75
$35

Soup is one of the favorite foods delivered. When we work at the restaurants/vfw's we must provide the containers to ladle it into.

Cereal Box for 5 Veterans
$30

We love to send whole boxes of cereal! This allows the Veteran to have an easy to prepare and eat breakfast.

Hurricane or Blizzard Bag
$40

Your donation will send a BLIZZARD or HURRICANE BAG...a bag of shelf stable food such as tuna, cans of hearty soup, crackers, granola bars, peanut butter, jelly. These bags are for use when delivery of fresh produce and meals is delayed due to weather.

Cat/Dog Food for our Veterans companion
$11

For the clients who have animals we will send cat/dog food.

Birthday Celebration
$25

A personalized birthday Cale delivered to the Veterans we serve, on their birthday.

