Serving Up Empowerment Auction

Your young hoopster will serve as a Ball Boy/Girl at a Philadelphia 76ers home game at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. They will also get to participate in the pre-game shoot around with the Sixers players and take a VIP locker room tour. This fantastic experience includes four tickets 10 rows behind the Sixers bench for family and friends, and 76ers gear. RESTRICTIONS: Minimum age of ball kid is 10 years old. Game must be mutually agreed upon for the 2025-2026 regular season.