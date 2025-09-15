Serving Up Empowerment Auction

Hosted by
Your young hoopster will serve as a Ball Boy/Girl at a Philadelphia 76ers home game at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. They will also get to participate in the pre-game shoot around with the Sixers players and take a VIP locker room tour. This fantastic experience includes four tickets 10 rows behind the Sixers bench for family and friends, and 76ers gear. RESTRICTIONS: Minimum age of ball kid is 10 years old. Game must be mutually agreed upon for the 2025-2026 regular season.
NBA All Star, Tyrese Maxey, signed red Philadelphia 76ers Jersey
Third Overall Pick, VJ Edgecombe, signed jersey
Bring the Super Bowl Champ home with this one of a kind Jalen Hurts Crocheted Doll by Allison Hoffman, @craftyiscool!
Signed baseball from Phillies pitcher, Cristopher Sanchez.
Everything you need to workout and recover just like your favorite players! Start out with a private training session with a personal trainer followed by an in home massage from the team's massage therapist. Package comes with yoga mats, a Hypervolt massage gun, and a personal bluetooth speaker to keep you pumped up.
With this package everyone in the family can have a little fun! Enjoy dinner at any Landry's affiliated restaurant ($300) and then head home with your four different card games, two board games, coloring pages, legos, bluetooth speaker, and adorable plushies you can snuggle up with after it's all over!
Treat yourself how you deserve! Enjoy a facial from Rescue Spa, worth $200, and everything you need to unwind. Package includes luxury sugar scrubs, loofas, bath salts, lavender hydrosol, and a Sonos bluetooth speaker to play all of your relaxing jams.
A perfect prize for anyone who loves a good time! An 8 pack of Surfsides, a BruMate Hopsolator to keep them cool, a bottle of Stateside Vodka, koozies, a rocks glass, sunglasses, two drink tokens and two tour vouchers for a tour of the Stateside distillery.
