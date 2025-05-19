Centralia Education Foundation

Centralia Education Foundation

About this event

Sesquicentennial Charity Gala

7675 Crescent Ave

Buena Park, CA 90620, USA

Sesquicentennial Gala Ticket
$100

Grants entry to the event with access to dining, activities and auctions.

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Everything in the GOLD package is included plus: Full-Page Ad in 150th Commemorative Event Program, Logo on the Foundation Webpage and Premium Table of 10.

Gold Sponsor
$3,000

Everything in the SILVER package is included plus: Upgrade to Half-Page Ad in 150th Commemorative Event Program and Recognition in Annual Report.

Silver Sponsor
$2,000

Everything in the BRONZE package is included plus: Quarter Page Ad in 150th Commemorative Event Program and Recognition at the Gala.

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

Logo in the 150th Commemorative Event Program and One Social Media Logo and Handle Mention.

Table Sponsor
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Premium Table of 10 with Your Name or Logo Displayed, with the option to donate or gift the table to a group of your choice.

Individual Sponsor
$300

Name Recognition in 150th Commemorative Program.

