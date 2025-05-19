Sesquicentennial Charity Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Grants entry to the event with access to dining, activities and auctions.
Everything in the GOLD package is included plus: Full-Page Ad in 150th Commemorative Event Program, Logo on the Foundation Webpage and Premium Table of 10.
Everything in the SILVER package is included plus: Upgrade to Half-Page Ad in 150th Commemorative Event Program and Recognition in Annual Report.
Everything in the BRONZE package is included plus: Quarter Page Ad in 150th Commemorative Event Program and Recognition at the Gala.
Logo in the 150th Commemorative Event Program and One Social Media Logo and Handle Mention.
Premium Table of 10 with Your Name or Logo Displayed, with the option to donate or gift the table to a group of your choice.
Name Recognition in 150th Commemorative Program.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!