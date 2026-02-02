Sesquicentennial Legacy Auction

Rare! John James Audubon Plate 478, Red Throated Diver. 1st Royal Octavo Edition.





This original hand-colored lithograph with original text was printed in 1840-1844 as part of Audubon's first octavo edition - exquisite smaller prints which made his groundbreaking Birds of America more affordable and available to a wider audience.





Measuring approximately 6.5" x 10.25," this piece exhibits remarkable attention to quality and detail, as well as meticulous fidelity to Audubon's larger work.





It is exquisitely housed in a 13.5" x 17.25" gold finished corner frame with an archival hand-wrapped silk mat and UV resistant acrylic glazing.





We encourage you to attend the Closing Ceremony to view this work of fine art in person. You can't help but fall in love with the Red Throated Diver.





Courtesy of: Joel Oppenheimer, Inc., Chicago