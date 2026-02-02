Sesquicentennial Legacy Auction

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43 E. Quincy St., Riverside, IL 60546, USA
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Rare! John James Audubon Plate 478, Red Throated Diver. 1st Royal Octavo Edition.
This original hand-colored lithograph with original text was printed in 1840-1844 as part of Audubon's first octavo edition - exquisite smaller prints which made his groundbreaking Birds of America more affordable and available to a wider audience.
Measuring approximately 6.5" x 10.25," this piece exhibits remarkable attention to quality and detail, as well as meticulous fidelity to Audubon's larger work.
It is exquisitely housed in a 13.5" x 17.25" gold finished corner frame with an archival hand-wrapped silk mat and UV resistant acrylic glazing.
We encourage you to attend the Closing Ceremony to view this work of fine art in person. You can't help but fall in love with the Red Throated Diver.
Courtesy of: Joel Oppenheimer, Inc., Chicago
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This signed etching, numbered 15/150, was made by artist Keith Burnham as part of a series for Riverside’s 1975 Centennial. It commemorates the naming of Riverside's water tower plaza as Centennial Park.
Mounted on wood and measuring 11 x 14" this piece is sure to please lovers of Riverside history.
Courtesy of: A Gallegos
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This etching, titled "Riverside Train Station - 1916" was part of Keith Burnham's 1975 series for the Village's Centennial. In addition to the station view we all know and love, it depicts a 1916 steam locomotive, original gas lamps, a hitching post, automobiles of the day, and a woman and child in period dress.
This signed etching, numbered 15/150, was originally a gift to long-time Riverside resident Kay Snyder and is specially inscribed, "To Kay with love."
Mounted on wood, it measures 11 x 14." A wonderful piece for railroad and history-buffs.
Courtesy of A. Gallegos
Starting bid
This signed etching by artist Keith Burnham was part of a series for Riverside’s 1975 Centennial. It depicts the Riverside's first Water Tower, designed for Riverside by William LeBaron Jenney in the Swiss Gothic Revival style. Two figures approach the Tower, and a line of homes in the background serve to establish its scale.
Mounted on wood, and measuring 11 x 14" this piece is sure to please lovers of architecture and Riverside history.
Courtesy of: A Gallegos
Starting bid
This signed lithograph by Al Hollenbeck, likely dating to the mid 1970s, captures Riverside's unique architecture, landscape, and character in relation to nearby Chicago.
With the Water Tower and Village signage as its focal point, the Driver Building, Township Hall, Hofmann Tower, the Tower Building, residential homes, the Library as seen from Swan Pond and the Train Station are all featured. The grey-blue shapes in the skyline and in the reflection of the Des Plaines River remind the viewer of Chicago's vast and modern skyscrapers nearby.
Albert Hollenbeck studied at the Art Institute of Chicago and was best known for his watercolor paintings of United Airlines' destination cities, which were popularized in calendars and travel posters in the 1960's and 1970's.
According to an inscription on the back of the frame, this lithograph was originally a gift "To Dorothy" from the Ames PTA in 1977.
Courtesy: A. Gallegos
Starting bid
Riverside artist Erika Vazzana is best known for her large-scale murals throughout Chicagoland, including one on the west façade of Riverside Foods.
Her 16 x 20” unframed acrylic on canvas, made specially for the Legacy Auction, depicts Riverside’s Water Tower at sunset.
It is sure to bring color and a touch of whimsy to the Riverside-lover in your life.
Courtesy of E. Vazzana, The End Design
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