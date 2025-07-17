Sesquicentennial Soiree Silent Auction

Riverside's gracious parks and commons are the perfect setting for your next outdoor retreat.





This charming yet sturdy wicker picnic basket comes stocked with four botanical plates, utensils, cloth napkins, wine glasses, a wine opener, an artisanal cutting board, a set of cheese knives, and a handy LED lantern.





As no picnic is complete without treats, a bottle of Rième French sparkling lemonade and a 2021 Old Stake 1901 Cabernet Sauvignon are included, along with a $60 charcuterie certificate from Riverside's own ABIL Creations.





All you'll need is a blanket and a little sunshine!





Courtesy of: Riverside150, The Richards Family, ABIL Creations & Riverside Foods.