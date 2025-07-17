Sesquicentennial Soiree Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Riverside's gracious parks and commons are the perfect setting for your next outdoor retreat.
This charming yet sturdy wicker picnic basket comes stocked with four botanical plates, utensils, cloth napkins, wine glasses, a wine opener, an artisanal cutting board, a set of cheese knives, and a handy LED lantern.
As no picnic is complete without treats, a bottle of Rième French sparkling lemonade and a 2021 Old Stake 1901 Cabernet Sauvignon are included, along with a $60 charcuterie certificate from Riverside's own ABIL Creations.
All you'll need is a blanket and a little sunshine!
Courtesy of: Riverside150, The Richards Family, ABIL Creations & Riverside Foods.
Celebrate the beauty and brilliance of Frederick Law Olmsted with this thoughtfully curated trio!
🌳 Signed copy of Olmsted’s Riverside by Cathy Jean Maloney – A gorgeous tribute to America’s most charming landmark village.
🌳 Higgins Glass Spring Tree – Handcrafted and signed, this one-of-a-kind piece brings artful serenity to any space.
🌳 Bestseller A Clearing in the Distance by Witold Rybczynski – A captivating biography of Olmsted’s vision and impact across America.
Perfect for local history lovers, landscape design fans, or anyone who loves trees and timeless design!
Courtesy of: Cathy Jean Maloney, The Richards Family, and Riverside150.
John C. Dore, Superintendent of Chicago Public Schools at the time of Riverside's conception, retained Calvert Vaux, of Olmsted & Vaux, to design his personal residence on Fairbank Road.
This handsome 8 x 10.5" steel engraved lithograph of Dore, with his signature under his image, was printed in 1876. It is in excellent condition.
The layered elegance of the matting and beaded frame harken back to the days when the Village was founded.
Perfect for educators or Riverside or Chicago history buffs!
Courtesy of: A. Marsh-Ozga and The Frame Doctor.
Cruise Riverside's winding roads and scenic bike routes on this classic, 60's era, Schwinn Twinn tandem bicycle!
Its charming wicker basket includes a refreshing Pinot Grigio from the Biltmore Estate, two wine glasses, an adorable embroidered tea towel, and a $150 tune-up certificate from Gears2You.
You'll be all set for the next Ride Riverside Slow Roll!
Courtesy of: Gears2You and The Richards Family.
Home is where the heart is, making this certificate for an 8x10" custom painting of your home by Melissa Hannon Watercolor a perfect keepsake or gift for someone special.
The accompanying image (for illustrative purposes only) shows how the artist marries architecture and the surrounding landscape with the romance of watercolor.
Conditions: The home to be rendered must be located within 10 miles of Riverside, Illinois. Matting and framing of the watercolor are not included.
Don't let this unique opportunity pass you by!
Courtesy of: Melissa Hannon Watercolor.
Bring the spirit of nature indoors with this charming duo:
🦊 Ceramic Footed Bowl – Featuring a sculpted fox circling a tree base, this rare vintage piece adds rustic elegance to any space. It is in as-is condition, having been lovingly repaired. All woodland charm is preserved.
📚 Olmsted: Writings on Landscape, Culture, and Society – A stunning hardcover collection of Frederick Law Olmsted’s most influential essays and insights.
Perfect for lovers of the outdoors, classic design, and timeless American thought.
Courtesy of: The Richards Family
Toast to Riverside's 150th in timeless style with this sparkling celebration bundle:
🍾 8 Tiffany Trumpet Champagne Flutes – Sleek, sophisticated, and perfect for making a statement at your next gathering.
🥂 Glass Wine Bucket – Crystal-clear, yet sturdy. Ready to chill your finest bottle.
🎉 Bottle of Biltmore Brut – A crisp, festive sparkler straight from the Biltmore Estate.
Perfect for weddings, anniversaries, New Year’s Eve, or any moment worth celebrating in style!
Courtesy of: M.R. Richards
Travel back in time to 1875 with this stunning handmade reproduction carpet bag by the Clever Carriage Company.
👜 Richly detailed needlepoint tapestry is accented with luxurious crocodile leather handles and trim, and fully lined with romantic floral fabric and ribbon. 16.75" x 6" x 7.5", with 4" handle drop.
Care, craft, and quality make this functional and fabulous heirloom perfect - as ever - for day trips by train from Riverside to Chicago. All aboard!
Courtesy of: M. Richardson
Add a touch of glamour to your table with this stunning duo:
✨ Neiman Marcus Gold & Silver Serving Spoons – Intricately detailed with floral motifs, these statement pieces bring old-world charm with a modern twist. Beautifully boxed for presentation or gifting.
🦚 Iridescent Carnival Glass Bowl – Featuring a vibrant peacock-blue sheen and detailed embossed design, this scalloped-edge bowl is as eye-catching as it is functional.
Perfect for special occasions, high-end entertaining, or collectors of vintage-inspired treasures.
Courtesy of: A Friend of Riverside150
This beautifully curated set is a nod to Frank Lloyd Wright's transition from the prairie style, of which the Tomek House and Coonley Estate are shining examples, to his abstract work at the Hollyhock House. It includes:
🏛 Cast Concrete Relief Panel – A detailed architectural reproduction from the Hollyhock House, echoing Wright’s iconic geometry and vision.
🌸 Hollyhock Seeds – Aline Barnsdall’s favorite flower, perfect for adding historic charm to your garden.
📘 “Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House” by Donald Hoffmann – A richly illustrated book telling the story of this architectural masterpiece, its symbolism, and its cultural significance.
Perfect for fans of design, history, and anyone who finds inspiration in the intersection of nature and architecture.
Courtesy of: Laura Comer, Parkview Events Chicago, and Riverside150.
Chris Neumer of Twenty Seven and a Half Photography is known for his striking and imaginative images of Riverside.
The Water Tower Park is an exquisitely rendered 12x18" black and white photograph matted on antique white board for a timeless, yet contemporary, overall effect.
Neumer presents us with a place most Riversiders see every day, but in a way we don't usually see it: with roads and sidewalks strongly evoking the meandering Des Plaines under a seemingly endless sky.
Courtesy of: Twenty Seven and a Half Photography
Behold! A 1875 hand-tinted Illinois railroad map by Asher & Adams depicting Riverside in the year of its incorporation!
Measuring approximately 17x25" this rare, 150 year old artifact was once part of a larger railroad atlas.
It is in very good condition and has been professionally matted on antique white board by Riverside's own Frame Doctor.
Courtesy of: A Marsh-Ozga and The Frame Doctor
John James Audubon Plate 478, Red Throated Diver. 1st Royal Octavo Edition.
This original hand-colored lithograph with original text was printed in 1840-1844 as part of Audubon's first octavo edition - miniatures which made his Birds of America more affordable and available to a wider audience.
Measuring approximately 6.5 x 10.25," this piece exhibits remarkable attention to quality and detail, as well as meticulous fidelity to Audubon's larger work.
It is exquisitely housed in a 13.5 x 17.25" gold finished corner frame with an archival hand-wrapped silk mat and UV resistant acrylic glazing.
Collectors of fine art and bird lovers alike can't help but fall in love with the Red Throated Diver. Make this yours while you can, as glimpsing one in flight over Riverside during fall migration is a rarity.
Courtesy of: Joel Oppenheimer, Inc., Chicago
Double Breasted Wool Princess Coat with bead and brocade detail. Original Field Leiter & Co. label.
In 1875, women in Riverside might very well have looked to Field Leiter & Co of Chicago (predecessor of Marshall Fields) for the latest fashions.
This jet black wool, collared double breasted princess coat with fabric covered buttons surely fit the bill - meticulously handcrafted and embellished, yet demure.
Size XS, narrow cut.
Laying flat:
Length neck seam to hem: 20"
Shoulder to shoulder: 37"
Shoulder to cuff: 15-15.5"
Waist: 16.5"
Hips: 14.5-15"
Condition is very good, with expected wear for age. Mannequin is included for the winner's convenience.
If you are a lover of fashion, textile art, or Riverside or Chicago history, you need to see this beauty in person. It will speak to you through time.
Courtesy of: A. Marsh-Ozga and Riverside150.
Emery E. Childs, an original member of the Riverside Improvement Company, was passionate about history.
"A History of the United States 1492-1885" by Emery E. Childs was published in 1886 and presents a detailed chronological account of key events shaping North America from Columbus' arrival to the late 19th century.
This volume is bound in the original publisher's green cloth with gilt vignette on cover and gilt title on spine. Wear commensurate with age. Floral end papers. Interior is pleasantly toned and clean. Tight. Few page chips p. 217-34 on fore edge.
Get to know the mindset of one of Riverside's founders with this rare find!
Interested bidders who wish to inspect this item at the Soiree may do so with the assistance of the auction supervisor.
Courtesy of: A. Marsh-Ozga
One-of-a-kind! A collection of hand-labeled botanical samples dating back to 1875.
This leather bound scrap book, made in England, contains samples likely collected in a U.S. hardiness zone warmer than Riverside's at the time. The binding is in very good condition. The specimens are fragile.
A small paperback notebook of botanical observations in elegant script accompanies the scrapbook. Its binding is fragile.
In assessing the scrapbook contents, Riverside Forester Michael Collins opined: "White oak is native. Bald cypress is native to Illinois, but is a southern leaning species. This is a tree I plant in anticipation of climate change."
Anyone with an interest in botany, ecology, or the environment as it relates to Riverside will find this 150 year old amateur collection fascinating!
Interested bidders who wish to inspect this delicate collection at the Soiree may do so with the assistance of the auction supervisor.
Courtesy of: A. Marsh-Ozga
The iconic Higgins Glass Studios has created a special, limited-edition, plate to commemorate the Village of Riverside's 150th anniversary.
This 9.5" diameter plate features "Riverside 1875-2025" in white on a field of blue with green and white accents. The blue is a symbolic reference to the Des Plaines River, and the green represents our abundance of trees.
Each plate is handcrafted. Minor bubbles add to the uniqueness and authenticity of this jewel-like treasure. Your special Higgins Glass Sesquicentennial piece is sure to appreciate in value in the years to come.
Courtesy of: Higgins Glass Studios, Riverside.
Handmade around 1890, this 64x68" antique quilt is a real stunner.
Each square measures 5x5" and is made up of 5 one inch logs including woolens and flannels in solids, plaids, stripes, checks and tweeds. The fine, even stitching throughout is a hallmark of the quality of this piece. The binding is turned over from the back in a navy blue cotton fabric that was replaced in 1970.
Condition is good, with expected wear for age.
Courtesy of: Mary F. Richardson, Mantoloking, NJ
As a tribute to Riverside on its 150th anniversary, Sikora Glass Studio presents a modern rendition of four beloved Riverside landmarks: the Water Tower, the Library, the Swinging Bridge, and our gas lamps.
From Mark Sikora's original designs to 5x7" glass molds laser etched in the Spot (the Riverside Public Library's Maker Space) to firing and hand-framing, this piece provides a window of sorts into the labor of love that's been invested in Riverside over the years.
Riverside in Glass comes equipped with top mounted hardware so it can be hung in your window as you gaze through it to the beautiful Riverside landscape beyond.
Courtesy of: Sikora Glass Studio
Colorsmith Stained Glass Studio in Riverside has a national reputation for excellence for liturgical work, and for the restoration of Frank Lloyd Wright designed art glass windows. They also apply their considerable talents toward custom commissions.
For Riverside's Sesquicentennial, Colorsmith presents a limited edition window depicting a hand-painted and signed rendition of our beloved water tower nestled in Centennial Plaza, surrounded by panels of leaded art glass. It is framed in wood and is equipped with mounting hardware at the top.
A simply gorgeous tribute to 150 years!
Courtesy of: Colorsmith Stained Glass Studio
This antique pitcher and basin set dates back to the early 1900's. It is highly likely that Riversiders of the time had something comparable in their homes so they could easily wash up. Over the years, these sets were used less for personal hygiene and more as decorative pieces.
With this in mind, and because the set here for auction bears signs of use as a planter, Sister Squared florist of Brookfield will be filling this pitcher with a fresh floral arrangement and delivering it to the Sesquicentennial Soiree on August 9.
While the specifics of the arrangement will be a surprise until unveiled at the Soiree, it is sure to delight the senses!
Courtesy of: A. Marsh-Ozga and Sister Squared Florist, Brookfield.
Own a piece of Village of Riverside history.
This "downtown" Riverside street sign, featuring the now retired branding from the mid-1980's, was a proof tendered to the Village to illustrate the brown and white color scheme and general concept for the signs. It is only printed on one side, and the word "downtown" is off center.
Fortunately, our Village officials had the good sense to address the spacing concerns in future iterations of the signage.
This sign is in excellent condition for its age, never having been installed or exposed to the weather. It will make an incredible display piece!
Courtesy of: The Village of Riverside
Up for auction is an official Village of Riverside 2025 Sesquicentennial issue "Riverside Rd." street sign.
This is not a proof, as it is printed on both sides identically. It is in excellent condition, having never been installed or exposed to the weather.
This is a rare opportunity to acquire an official Sesquicentennial issue street sign of the Village of Riverside. Don't let it pass you by!
Courtesy of: The Village of Riverside
A nod to our community’s long-standing love of baseball, this one-of-a-kind package invites you to celebrate 150 years of Riverside with local flavor, hometown pride, and historic charm. It includes:
2 White Sox tickets. These Lower Box Seats may be used at any Monday-Thursday home game during the 2025 season.
A case of Buckle Down commemorative "150" craft beer brewed in partnership with Riverside Foods.
A bag of Carey Corn, Riverside's own fresh, lightly buttered popcorn, and
A 2025 Topps Notable Americans baseball card featuring Frederick Law Olmsted
One of the first village developers, David Gage, also founded the Chicago White Stockings. Thanks to volunteers with our Parks & Recreation Department and the Riverside Little League - as well as the Olmsted Society, which hosts a Vintage baseball game in Big Ball Park each year – this all-American past time is alive and well in Riverside.
Courtesy of: The Chicago White Sox, Riverside Foods, Carey Corn, and Riverside150.
Artist Nancy Hejna's atmospheric rendition of the Riverside Public Library must be seen in person to be fully appreciated.
Measuring 14 x 28", this acrylic on board landscape evokes the quiet thrill of emerging from the Swan Pond path on a crisp autumn night and coming upon our beautiful library.
Hejna, a former Riversider, says her landscapes are inspired by the rich imagery of 19th century painters such as Whistler, Turner, Innes, and pre-impressionist French artists.
This quality piece will enhance any home and captivate the imagination.
Courtesy of: The Linder Family
This hand beaded bag was made in France, circa 1920, and is the kind of special occasion statement piece that would have been highly sought after by Riverside brides-to-be.
This diminutive bag measures 5.25" x 6" - just large enough to hold something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue.
The Art Deco design harkens back to the Art Nouveau period. The steel cut micro beads of white, light grey, and dark grey are all intact. It opens to reveal an ivory silk lining with tag reading "Hand Made in France."
It is rare to find a beaded bag over 100 years old in such excellent condition. The exquisite design truly sets this piece apart.
Courtesy of: M. Richardson
This pairing is a nod to Czech heritage in Riverside. It features:
Two mint condition cobalt blue Czech crystal wine glasses featuring an etched wheat motif. In the context of Czech crystal, wheat is frequently used as a symbol of life, prosperity, nourishment, and the cyclical nature of existence.
2021 Krásná Hora Pinot Noir This is an organic, biodynamic, unfiltered wine produced by a small family vineyard in the Southeast of the Czech Republic. It is light, juicy, and elegant with a focus on red fruit and earthy notes. It has balanced acidity and and an enjoyable finish.
You might break out the Krásná Horá after a successful day of research in the Riverside Public Library's Czech genealogy collection . . . or to toast to your family's future together in Riverside!
Courtesy of: A. Marsh-Ozga
You’re never too young to learn about nature and the environment in which we live.
This brand new, fully assembled, kids' potting bench lets children get hands-on with what it takes to grow easy-to-care-for native plants such as Black-eyed Susan, Butterfly Weed, Purple Coneflower, and Anise Hyssop. (They attract pollinators like bees and butterflies!)
Also included are soft cover copies of "Parks for the People" by Jennifer Partridge and "The Man who Made Parks" by Frieda Wishinski.
Courtesy of: Riverside150.
With his design for the Riverside Improvement Company complete, the ever-prolific Olmsted went on to create over 100 more landscapes throughout the United States. The most famous of these is the 8,000 acre Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, designed for the wealthy Vanderbilt family in the late 1880s.
Our winning bidder can experience America’s most distinguished private estate with this luxury package designed for elegance and relaxation. It includes:
🌿 $1,500 Biltmore E-Gift Card
Use toward anything your heart desires, but may we suggest:
A 2-night stay at the exquisite Biltmore Inn with daily breakfast for two and two complimentary tickets to tour the Biltmore House & Gardens.
📚 “Biltmore Estate” Hardcover Book by John M. Bryan
An impressive coffee table book chronicling the legacy of George Vanderbilt’s estate, with stunning photography and captivating history.
🖼️ Framed Postcard of Frederick Law Olmsted
Featuring the famed portrait by John Singer Sargent, whose work still hangs in the Biltmore House—an elegant nod to the Estate’s landscape visionary.
🍷 Bottle of Biltmore Estate Albariño Wine
Crisp, floral, and straight from the estate vineyards—perfect for toasting your future getaway.
Treat yourself (or a loved one) to a regal retreat rooted in beauty, history, and timeless charm.
Courtesy of: The Richardson Family and the Raritan Group.
Bring home the heartwarming story of Oatmeal, the rescue pup who’s won over kids and parents alike!
This special gift set includes two signed hardcover books by Riverside native Abby Regan—Not Your Average Oatmeal and Oatmeal: A Tail of the Windy City—plus a fun coloring book and crayons to keep little hands busy. What's more, an adorable Oatmeal plush toy has tagged along for the ride! (How can you resist?)
Inspired by Abby’s own foster dog and her childhood in Riverside, these sweet and uplifting stories help young readers explore trust, bravery, and second chances. It's a perfect gift for children, classrooms, or anyone who believes every dog deserves a happy ending.
Courtesy of: Abby Regan
Evoke the romantic style most popular in the 19th Century!
This 16" four strand necklace features 5 graduating cameos of the "Anonymous Woman" in black, white gold, and silver tones.
This well-made contemporary piece of costume jewelry is a stunning throwback, certain to turn heads . . . without breaking the bank!
Courtesy of: M. Richards
Eco-conscious Riversiders may appreciate this repurposed and upcycled handmade necklace.
This contemporary 16" four strand necklace features 7 found vintage watch faces in gold, silver, and white tones.
As vintage items have been previously worn and loved, there may be signs of wear and imperfections, which only adds to the overall charm, character, and patina of this piece.
And truly, what could be more "Timeless" than a collection of vintage watch faces?
Courtesy of M. Richards
This art deco revival jewelry quartet is nothing short of dazzling.
The focal piece is a 26" art deco revival pendant of aged brass with a shell-like motif on a gold and faux pearl chain. This reproduction piece evokes the kind of drama intended for evening wear and can be worn on its own or with the:
16" faux pearl necklace, and/or the
13" rhinestone choker, and/or the
rhinestone and brass adjustable cocktail ring pictured in the last photo.
Flexibility is the hallmark of this special jewelry collection. The winner will have many years of great fun with it!
Courtesy of: M. Richards
Riverside's history isn't complete without an offering from our beloved Library. Established in 1930, the Library survived the Great Depression blossoming over the years into the jewel we know and love today thanks to the support of our community.
This basket contains:
Remember, "there is no past so long as books shall live."
Courtesy of: The Riverside Public Library and Riverside Friends of the Library.
At the height of the Great Depression (1934-1935) Riverside and other communities along BNSF's Chicago to Aurora rail line were treated to a glimpse of the future each time the high-speed Pioneer Zephyr whooshed through. Its sleek shining stainless steel carriage earned it the nickname the “Silver Streak.” It was a highlight for all.
This signed etching, numbered 15/75, was made by artist by Keith Burnham as part of a series for Riverside’s 1975 Centennial. It commemorates the Pioneer Zephyr’s uplifting impact on Riverside.
Originally a gift to long-time Riverside resident Kay Snyder, this etching has been further inscribed "to Kay with kisses - Burnham."
Mounted on wood and measuring 11 x 14" this piece is sure to please train and technology buffs and lovers of Riverside history.
Courtesy of: A Gallegos
With 10,000 trees from over 100 different species, Riverside was certified as an Arboretum in 2015.
The world-class Morton Arboretum in Lisle, established in 1922, has been a tremendous resource for Riverside over the years.
This package celebrates our community partnership with the Morton Arboretum and is perfect for lovers of nature, history, and local heritage. Included are:
This gift brings history, horticulture, and heart together in one beautiful offering!
Courtesy of: The Morton Arboretum and Riverside150.
Offered here is a vintage Riverside, Illinois "Centennial 1875-1975" Specialty license plate, numbered 587.
Its value as a collectible is increased due to a spelling error in the stamping process with Illinois incorrectly stamped as "Illionis".
Whether you're a fan of all things Riverside or a collector of authentic transportation memorabilia, this is a fun little piece of history!
Courtesy of: S. Gentile
Delight in the thrill and chill of the Halloween season with this atmospheric trio.
Two tickets to the Olmsted Society's 2025 Riverside Spooktacular Ghost Walk set the tone. This evening guided tour features spine-tingling tales, historical facts, and a sprinkling of laughs, all in a dusk to nightfall two-mile trek through Riverside's hauntingly beautiful First Division. The winner may select October 18 or 25 for their tour.
To keep the spooky spirit of the season alive at home, this outdoor Jack o' Lantern is just the thing. Whether used as a planter or lit from within, you'll find Jack's mischievous smile contagious.
Last but not least, candy corn: a classic treat from the 1880's - but this batch is fresh for you!
Courtesy of: The Olmsted Society of Riverside and Riverside150.
Olmsted was notorious for excluding flowers from his plans for the great parks of the United States on grounds that they were too beautiful, in themselves, to act as part of a coherent and serene landscape.
At home, however, porches and patios often benefit from a pop of welcoming color. It is in this spirit that we present this stunning Turquoise Granite Stoneware Planter with garland relief, accompanied by a Proven Winner Hydrangea.
The planter, which measures 15" high by 12" square, hails from the Bihn Duong province of Vietnam.
Pulverized granite is mixed with earthenware, built by hand into a mold, dried, cured, and glazed then kiln fired at 2200 degrees Fahrenheit for 7 days in a total process taking 12-14 weeks.
Because of the firing process and the material, these pots may be left outside year-round without fear of cracking. The glazes are stable and will not lose their luster.
This is a planter of exceptional quality, imported to the east coast and brought to Riverside by a dear friend of Riverside150. If this piece speaks to you, don't let it pass you by!
Courtesy of: W. Richardson, Mantoloking, NJ
Cultivate the spirit of Riverside with up to 20 of your favorite humans at the Riverside Treehouse, a brand new space in the historic Arcade Building.
Bring the kids and neighbors for an afternoon of indoor fun OR grab your adult friends and family for a parents night out or vino & vinyasa ladies night.
This private party includes rental of entire treehouse including the play room, movement studio & family room areas for three hours.
