Session 2 Jersey Mike's- Friday Special Lunch Feb 2025-June 2025

Turkey + Provolone Mini 5 inch (plain)
$167
Turkey + Provolone Mini 5 inch w/ lettuce + tomato
$167
Turkey + Provolone Mini 5 inch (plain) gluten free
$184
Turkey + Provolone Mini 5 inch gluten free w/ lettuce + tom
$184
Turkey + Provolone 7 inch (plain)
$184
Turkey + Provolone 7 inch w/ lettuce + tomato
$184
Turkey + Provolone 7 inch (plain) gluten free
$201
Turkey + Provolone 7 inch gluten free w/ lettuce + tomato
$201
Ham + Provolone Mini 5 inch (plain)
$167
Ham + Provolone Mini 5 inch w/ lettuce + tomato
$167
Ham + Provolone Mini 5 inch gluten free (plain)
$184
Ham + Provolone Mini 5 inch gluten free w/ lettuce + tomato
$184
Ham + Provolone 7 inch (plain)
$184
Ham + Provolone 7 inch w/ lettuce + tomato
$184
Ham + Provolone 7 inch gluten free (plain)
$201
Ham + Provolone 7 inch gluten free w/ lettuce + tomato
$201
Italian Mini 5 inch (plain) sandwich
$167
Italian Mini 5 inch w/ lettuce + tomato sandwich
$167
Italian Mini 5 inch (plain) gluten free
$184
Italian Mini 5 inch gluten free w/ lettuce + tomato
$184
Italian 7 inch (plain)
$184
Italian 7 inch w/ lettuce + tomato
$184
Italian 7 inch gluten free (plain)
$201
Italian 7 inch gluten free w/ lettuce + tomato
$201
Veggie Mini 5 inch (plain)
$167
Veggie Mini 5 inch (plain) w/ lettuce + tomato
$167
Veggie Mini 5 inch gluten free (plain)
$184
Veggie Mini 5 inch gluten free w/ lettuce + tomato
$184
Veggie 7 inch (plain)
$184
Veggie 7 inch w/ lettuce + tomato
$184
Veggie 7 inch gluten free (plain)
$201
Veggie 7 inch gluten free w/ lettuce + tomato
$201
BLT Mini 5 inch
$167
BLT Mini 5 inch gluten free
$184
BLT 7 inch
$184
BLT 7 inch gluten free
$201

