Washington School PTO
eventClosed
Session 2 Jersey Mike's- Friday Special Lunch Feb 2025-June 2025
Turkey + Provolone Mini 5 inch (plain)
$167
closed
Turkey + Provolone Mini 5 inch w/ lettuce + tomato
$167
closed
Turkey + Provolone Mini 5 inch (plain) gluten free
$184
closed
Turkey + Provolone Mini 5 inch gluten free w/ lettuce + tom
$184
closed
Turkey + Provolone 7 inch (plain)
$184
closed
Turkey + Provolone 7 inch w/ lettuce + tomato
$184
closed
Turkey + Provolone 7 inch (plain) gluten free
$201
closed
Turkey + Provolone 7 inch gluten free w/ lettuce + tomato
$201
closed
Ham + Provolone Mini 5 inch (plain)
$167
closed
Ham + Provolone Mini 5 inch w/ lettuce + tomato
$167
closed
Ham + Provolone Mini 5 inch gluten free (plain)
$184
closed
Ham + Provolone Mini 5 inch gluten free w/ lettuce + tomato
$184
closed
Ham + Provolone 7 inch (plain)
$184
closed
Ham + Provolone 7 inch w/ lettuce + tomato
$184
closed
Ham + Provolone 7 inch gluten free (plain)
$201
closed
Ham + Provolone 7 inch gluten free w/ lettuce + tomato
$201
closed
Italian Mini 5 inch (plain) sandwich
$167
closed
Italian Mini 5 inch w/ lettuce + tomato sandwich
$167
closed
Italian Mini 5 inch (plain) gluten free
$184
closed
Italian Mini 5 inch gluten free w/ lettuce + tomato
$184
closed
Italian 7 inch (plain)
$184
closed
Italian 7 inch w/ lettuce + tomato
$184
closed
Italian 7 inch gluten free (plain)
$201
closed
Italian 7 inch gluten free w/ lettuce + tomato
$201
closed
Veggie Mini 5 inch (plain)
$167
closed
Veggie Mini 5 inch (plain) w/ lettuce + tomato
$167
closed
Veggie Mini 5 inch gluten free (plain)
$184
closed
Veggie Mini 5 inch gluten free w/ lettuce + tomato
$184
closed
Veggie 7 inch (plain)
$184
closed
Veggie 7 inch w/ lettuce + tomato
$184
closed
Veggie 7 inch gluten free (plain)
$201
closed
Veggie 7 inch gluten free w/ lettuce + tomato
$201
closed
BLT Mini 5 inch
$167
closed
BLT Mini 5 inch gluten free
$184
closed
BLT 7 inch
$184
closed
BLT 7 inch gluten free
$201
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout